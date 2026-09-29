Leading premium workspace and amenity provider x+why appointed to enhance Level 7 in one of London’s most prestigious buildings, 22 Bishopsgate

x+why has been instructed to bring its premium, sustainably led, flexible workspace and events programming to the heart of The City at 22 Bishopsgate

Due to open in January 2027, the 12,860 sqft space named OnSeven at 22 Bishopsgate will include dedicated desks, coworking, meeting rooms and events spaces

The new 70-seat theatre style events space will host x+why’s signature curated programme of networking, thought leadership social and wellbeing events

Events space and meeting rooms will be available for hire to non-members

x+why is delighted to announce its appointment to enhance the offering of Level 7 at 22 Bishopsgate, its first work and events space within The City of London. This exceptional workspace, to be known as OnSeven at 22 Bishopsgate, will combine world-class hospitality, coworking, breathtaking skyline views, and a vibrant community of ambitious professionals at the centre of the City’s financial district.

Due to open in January 2027, the new space forms part of a strategy to evolve the amenity offer at 22 Bishopsgate, one of London’s most prominent office buildings, and continue to meet the changing needs of occupiers.

The 12,860 sqft space will include 80 dedicated desks, 150 co-working spaces, 4 meeting rooms and 70 seat, theatre style event space which will be available 24/7. x+why will deliver its signature curated programme of events calendar for both members and other occupiers in the building including social breakfasts and drinks events, wellness including yoga and breathwork, shared curiosity and thought leadership talks. The events space and meeting rooms will be available to non-members for executive meetings, AGMs, half day or by the hour.

Under 10 minutes’ walk from Liverpool Street, Bank and Moorgate Stations, On Seven at 22 Bishopsgate offers fantastic transport links to the rest of London, the Home Counties and beyond and will provide a flexible base for businesses and individuals working in and around the City, including companies in the financial, legal and technology sectors, SMEs, entrepreneurs and hybrid workers.

Rupert Dean, founder and CEO of x+why comments: “Bringing x+why to 22 Bishopsgate is a defining milestone for us. It gives us the opportunity to deliver a workplace at its very highest level with exceptional service, outstanding amenity and experiences that bring people together. We want to create far more than somewhere people simply come to work: we want to create a destination where work, events, learning and social connection all come together.”

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