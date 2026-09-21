McCoy Lands Major Hinckley Park Groundworks Package as McLaren Pushes Ahead with Logistics Scheme

McCoy Contractors has secured a major earthworks and groundworks package from McLaren Construction for a new industrial and logistics development at Hinckley Park in Leicestershire.

The 40-week programme will see the Midlands-based contractor undertake extensive cut-and-fill operations and soil modification before progressing to a comprehensive groundworks package incorporating drainage infrastructure, water tanks, foundations, a pump station and external concrete yard slabs.

The contract continues a longstanding relationship between McCoy Contractors and McLaren Construction, with the two businesses having collaborated on a series of major industrial developments across the UK.

Central to McCoy’s delivery strategy at Hinckley will be the installation of its own concrete batching plant on site. The approach has already been successfully deployed by the contractor at the circa one million sq ft TJ Morris Distribution Centre in Doncaster, where McCoy is delivering a £22 million groundworks package for McLaren.

Producing concrete directly on site is designed to provide greater control over quality, programming and supply while reducing reliance on external ready-mix deliveries. Fewer concrete vehicle movements can also help reduce transport-related environmental impacts and alleviate logistical pressures surrounding major construction sites.

The system provides additional flexibility when scheduling pours around changing weather and site conditions, while allowing the construction team to coordinate production more closely with the wider programme.

McCoy’s appointment comes as investment continues across the wider Hinckley industrial and logistics market. McLaren Construction Midlands & North is also delivering a £48 million expansion at Mountpark Hinckley, comprising two high-specification warehouse and distribution buildings totalling approximately 772,000 sq ft.

Hinckley Park itself has become an established logistics location close to Junction 1 of the M69, positioned between the East and West Midlands. Existing occupiers at the wider park include Amazon, DPD, Geosynthetics and Octopus Energy.

Delivery of McCoy’s package will nevertheless involve several significant engineering and logistical challenges. Construction activity will need to be carefully coordinated around overhead power lines, an existing railway bridge and a high-pressure gas main, alongside areas of vegetation requiring management.

The latest contract further expands McCoy’s portfolio of large-scale industrial and logistics infrastructure projects, while transferring construction methods proven on previous schemes to the Hinckley development.

The use of on-site concrete production in particular demonstrates how contractors are increasingly looking beyond conventional supply arrangements to improve productivity, programme certainty and environmental performance on major warehouse and distribution projects.

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