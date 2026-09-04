McLaren Construction Midlands & North appointed to deliver Mountpark Hinckley Units 2 & 3

McLaren Construction Midlands & North have been appointed by Mountpark to deliver Units 2 & 3 of its logistics development in Hinckley, a £48 million project that will provide two high-specification warehouse distribution units totaling 772,340 sq. ft.

Located off Watling Street in Hinckley, the scheme comprises two single-storey industrial and logistics units, alongside associated transport hubs, office space, gatehouses, and extensive external works.

Construction commenced in July 2026, with the steel frame scheduled to begin in September and completion forecast for spring 2027. It forms the second phase of the established Mountpark Hinckley logistics park, with the first phase and enabling infrastructure having already been completed.

Unit 2 will provide approximately 514,100 sq. ft. of warehouse space with standard and Euro dock loading on both the east and west elevations, together with two transport hubs and 28,460 sq. ft. of office accommodation.

Unit 3 will comprise approximately 258,248 sq. ft. of warehouse space with standard and Euro dock loading to the south elevation, one transport hub and 12,900 sq. ft. of office accommodation.

McLaren Construction’s works also include the delivery of hardstanding, service yards, car parking, landscaping, mains services and drainage across the site, creating a high-quality industrial and logistics environment for occupiers.

The project has been designed with sustainability at its core and is targeting a BREEAM Outstanding certification, alongside being WELL ready, with an embodied carbon target to support Mountpark’s commitment to delivering environmentally responsible logistics facilities.

The wider development includes an extensive countryside walk with trim trail equipment and water features through existing and enhanced landscaping. As part of its social value ethos, McLaren Construction will work alongside the client and local stakeholders to develop a programme of community initiatives throughout the build.

Gary Cramp, Managing Director at McLaren Construction Midlands & North, said: “We are pleased to have been appointed by Mountpark to deliver Phase 2, further strengthening our longstanding expertise in the industrial and logistics sector as a region and continuing our successful relationship with one of the UK’s leading developers.

“The scheme will deliver two high-quality, sustainable warehouse facilities that are designed to meet the evolving needs of future occupiers while creating lasting benefits for the local community.”

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