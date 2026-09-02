Steelwork Underway at 284,575 sq. ft Hillwood Park Luton as Development Takes Shape

Glencar and Hillwood have marked a major construction milestone at Hillwood Park Luton, with structural steelwork now underway across the 284,575 sq. ft industrial and logistics development.

Structural steelwork is now progressing across the 16-acre development, marking the latest major phase of construction at Hillwood Park Luton. The milestone was marked with a steel signing on site, bringing together representatives from Hillwood, Glencar and the wider project team, including KAM Project Consultants, UMC Architects and Burrows Graham.

Following the completion of enabling works, earthworks, groundworks and essential site infrastructure, structural steelwork is now well underway, with the frames beginning to define the scale and form of the development.

Located within the established Sundon Park Industrial Estate, Hillwood Park Luton will deliver eight Grade A industrial and logistics units totalling 284,575 sq ft, with individual units ranging from 14,000 to 80,000 sq ft.

The development is being delivered speculatively to provide flexible accommodation for manufacturing, distribution and e-commerce occupiers and forms an important part of Hillwood’s expanding UK development pipeline.

The scheme is targeting BREEAM Excellent and EPC A ratings, with sustainability and wellbeing measures incorporated throughout the development to support operational efficiency and long-term occupier requirements.

Hillwood Park Luton represents the third consecutive project between Hillwood and Glencar, following the successful delivery of the 335,000 sq ft Crewe 335 development and the 101,860 sq ft Martland Park scheme in Wigan.

Peter Goodman, Managing Director at Glencar, said:

“The start of structural steelwork marks a significant stage in the delivery of Hillwood Park Luton, with the scale

and form of the development now becoming increasingly visible across the site.

“A significant amount of work has gone into reaching this stage, from our early involvement during pre-construction through to the groundworks and infrastructure delivered over recent months. The focus for our project team is now on maintaining that momentum as we progress the superstructure and subsequent phases of construction.

“As our third scheme with Hillwood, the project also demonstrates the strength of the working relationship

between our teams and the benefits that continuity and early collaboration can bring to delivery.”

Greg Dalton, Development Director at Hillwood, said:

“With steelwork now beginning to rise across Hillwood Park Luton, the scale of the development is becoming

increasingly apparent. This milestone reflects the progress being made by Glencar and the wider project team.

The development will bring forward eight high-quality, sustainable industrial and logistics units in an established and well-connected location, adding further Grade A accommodation to our growing UK portfolio. We look forward to seeing the scheme continue to take shape as we move towards completion.”

Hillwood Park Luton is situated northwest of Luton, with access to Junction 11A of the M1 and connections to the A5 and A6. London Luton Airport is less than seven miles from the development, with Leagrave railway station approximately 1.2 miles away.

Practical completion remains targeted for Q1 2027.

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