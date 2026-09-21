McLaren Living Secures Green Light for £65m Hackney Co-Living Development

McLaren Living has secured planning permission for a £65 million co-living and affordable housing development at Fish Island in Hackney Wick, paving the way for 324 new homes in east London.

The Wansbeck Road scheme will deliver 280 co-living studios alongside 44 affordable homes across two buildings rising to 10 and seven storeys.

Occupying the final development plot within the wider Neptune Wharf masterplan, the project will complete a key part of the regeneration of Fish Island and establish a new residential gateway at the junction of Wansbeck Road and Monier Road.

Designed by HTA Design, the development has been conceived as a residential-led community combining private accommodation with an extensive range of shared amenities.

Residents of the co-living building will have access to a gym, library, cinema and creative studios, together with communal kitchens and dedicated dining and social spaces. At ground-floor level, plans also include a social co-working café and flexible pop-up event space, helping to create greater activity and interaction between the development and surrounding neighbourhood.

A landscaped central courtyard will sit between the two buildings, providing shared outdoor space while creating new connections through the site.

Sustainability has also been embedded within the design. The car-free development will provide extensive cycle facilities alongside rain gardens and sustainable drainage measures, while rooftop solar panels will contribute towards reducing operational energy requirements.

The scheme is targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating, further strengthening its environmental credentials as McLaren Living looks to deliver a high-density residential development designed around sustainable urban living.

The combination of co-living and affordable housing also reflects the increasing diversification of London’s residential market, with purpose-designed shared living emerging alongside more established housing models as developers respond to demand for well-connected homes with greater communal and amenity provision.

Ed Court, divisional managing director at McLaren Living, said the developer was excited to progress its plans for Wansbeck Road and complete an important remaining part of the Neptune Wharf masterplan.

He added that the location represented a significant co-living investment opportunity, supported by a diverse professional population and strong connections to employment, education and leisure destinations across the capital.

With planning permission now secured, the £65 million development represents another significant addition to Hackney Wick’s evolving residential landscape and the continuing regeneration of Fish Island.

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