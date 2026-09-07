New Megaflo range gives housing developers and providers more cylinder choice

Baxi has expanded its flagship Megaflo cylinder portfolio with the launch of the Megaflo Essential range of direct and indirect cylinders and the brand’s first air source heat pump (ASHP) cylinder.

The launch of Megaflo Essential opens the door for more housing projects to take advantage of Megaflo’s trusted performance. The Essential range has been developed to address common challenges including tightening budgets, growing demand for heat pump-compatible options, and reliable cylinder options that can be trusted long-term to deliver for residents.

Designed for use with heat pumps, including Baxi’s HP50 and HP55 ASHPs, the Megaflo Essential ASHP cylinder optimises hot water performance in heat pump applications. A high surface area coil, twin 3kW immersion heaters and a secondary return connection work together to support efficient hot water production and rapid delivery to ensure that occupants are never without hot water.

Megaflo pioneered use of an internal expansion system, and the Megaflo Essential direct and indirect range continues that pioneering nature with a new internal expansion mechanism. This removes the need for a separate expansion vessel, reducing installation time, saving space, and simplifying product maintenance.

Indirect models feature coil-in-coil design heat exchangers to deliver rapid heat recovery.

Alongside the new Essential range, Baxi has optimised its signature Megaflo Eco direct and indirect cylinders with the same enhanced internal expansion system. This range remains the premium offering, featuring 60mm of insulation for excellent energy efficiency, and a 30-year warranty on the stainless-steel inner tank.

The expanded portfolio replaces the Baxi Assure cylinder range, giving customers a choice between the value-led Megaflo Essential range and premium Megaflo Eco products.

Rob Pearse, Residential Business Director at Baxi, said:

“Megaflo has a great reputation in the heating sector. We’ve heard customers say ‘Megaflo’ when they mean ‘cylinder’ – that’s a privilege and a responsibility that we take seriously.

“We set out to provide a Megaflo that can cater to all budgets and installation requirements while maintaining and refining the renowned Megaflo quality and reliability. Whether there’s a requirement for a slimline cylinder for a smaller property, a solution for an air source heat pump or compatibility with solar PV, there’s a Megaflo cylinder designed for exactly that application.”

For more on the expanded Megaflo range, see here.

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