London Aquatics Centre upgrades to next-generation LED lighting with Signify to boost fan experience and enhance energy efficiency

Future-proof LED solution enhances performance and sustainability

When used at 100% capacity, the upgrade offers upto 60% energy savings

Lighting system meets stringent World Aquatics broadcast standards

Innovative augmented reality (AR) aiming system enables precise installation in a complex architectural setting

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has delivered a landmark LED lighting upgrade at the London Aquatics Centre to drive performance, energy saving, efficiency, and long-term sustainability at one of the UK’s most iconic sporting venues, also known to be the most technologically advanced and stunning swimming facility in the world.

Designed by Zaha Hadid, the London Aquatics Centre was built in 2012 and immediately took its place on the world stage as a venue for that summer’s elite swimming and diving events. More than a decade later, operator Everyone Active undertook a major modernisation project to replace the venue’s legacy lighting system with energy-efficient LED technology. A key requirement was achieving the stringent World Aquatics (formerly FINA) television broadcast standard of 1,500 lux Ev.

To achieve this, Signify partnered with DC Electrical Supply to deploy a lighting system designed for the unique demands of the venue’s architecture. With luminaires suspended up to 40 metres above water, access, precise aiming and adjustment using conventional methods were challenging and time-consuming. While traditional flood lighting approaches could provide general illumination, they lacked the precision and data validation needed to meet the project’s demanding performance requirements.

Instead, Signify deployed a proprietary solution designed to translate an on-paper lighting design into real-world accuracy. By combining its advanced ArenaVision LED gen3.5 luminaires with an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) aiming system, Signify enabled installers to accurately align each luminaire, even at heights of up to 40 metres above the pool.

A detailed grid over the pool area enabled installers to align each luminaire precisely with the original lighting design. Instead of relying on a visual aiming scope, the installers used a smartphone attached to the luminaire to aim the lights directly at the grid. This approach reduced time spent working at height, improved installation accuracy, and ensured the final lighting performance matched the design intent. Any subsequent adjustments could be made quickly and precisely, delivering measurable and repeatable results.

The installation includes 168 ArenaVision luminaires providing the main competition lighting, complemented by 16 UniFlood Flat luminaires that add additional flexibility. The luminaires are paired with a DMX control system to enable immersive and adaptable lighting scenes that enhance sporting events and audience experiences while meeting the requirements of elite competition.

The new lighting provides excellent visibility for athletes and fully complies with the World Aquatics broadcast standards, helping the venue maintain its status as a top destination for televised sporting events. Compared with the previous HID lighting system, the LED solution delivers significant energy savings of upto 60% when used in full capacity. The addition of DMX controls also gives venue operators greater flexibility to create engaging experiences for spectators and support a wider range of events.

“Having the new LED lighting at the London Aquatics Centre for elite sport is an absolute game changer,” said Mark Basker, Regional Contract Manager at Everyone Active. “Everyone Active has invested £685,000 in the lighting upgrade, working in partnership with global lighting specialist Signify and electrical contractor DC Electrical Supply. With individual control of each light, we can black out the pool, introduce coloured lighting, and follow athletes during events. This gives the venue flexibility to host many more events while future-proofing the facility and maintaining its reputation as a world-class aquatics venue.”

Mark Camley, Executive Director for Estate & Neighbourhoods at London Legacy Development Corporation, said: “The new energy efficient lighting upgrade is a welcome addition to London Aquatics Centre as we embark on the next phase of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, focussing on shaping sustainable communities while supporting the Mayor’s ambitions for a greener, cleaner and healthier capital. London Aquatics Centre is a much-loved venue, and Everyone Active’s investment builds on its legacy as an exemplar for televised sport where major swimming events are hosted regularly. It also benefits those who use the space, from local members of the community to world class athletes.”

Darren Clark, Director at DC Electrical Supply Ltd., said “We’re proud to be working alongside Everyone Active and Signify to deliver a lighting solution that supports all ambitions like energy efficiency and sustainability for the iconic venue while ensuring the best fan experience. Given the complexity of access and adjustment within the venue, the solution installed allows for ensuring results to be measurable and repeatable. The key point of difference is how they translate on-paper lighting design into real-world accuracy.”

Simon Wilkinson, Commercial Leader, Public UK, Signify said “The London Aquatics Centre first took its place on the world stage under Signify lighting in 2012. More than a decade later, we are proud to have been chosen once again to help future-proof this iconic venue with a new generation of lighting performance, flexibility, and energy efficiency that will support athletes, spectators, and broadcasters for years to come.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals