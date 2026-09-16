OP appointed to deliver Boyes Turner’s new Reading workplace

OP has been appointed to design and deliver a new 19,611 sq ft workplace for regional law firm Boyes Turner at One Forbury Square in Reading.

The project continues a longstanding relationship between the two Reading-based businesses. Through workplace consultancy, occupancy analysis and conversations with Boyes Turner’s people, OP has developed a design that responds to the firm’s changing ways of working.

The move from a larger, underutilised office provides an opportunity to create a more efficient workplace that strengthens culture and connection while supporting the privacy and concentration required by a modern law firm.

The first floor will create an elevated arrival experience for clients, incorporating a dedicated meeting and town hall suite. Above, the staff workplace has been positioned on the upper floors, reflecting Boyes Turner’s decision to prioritise its people and make the most of views across Forbury Gardens.

Clearly defined team neighbourhoods will provide identity and ownership, while open circulation and carefully planned adjacencies will help departments connect.

A shared breakout and social area will form the heart of the workplace. Positioned in one of the building’s best locations, it will be a destination for the whole firm, with lively communal areas at the centre and quieter work settings towards the perimeter.

Intelligent zoning, acoustic treatments and varied workspaces will provide environments for collaboration, confidential conversations and focused work. Existing furniture will be reused where appropriate, with investment directed towards the elements that will have the greatest everyday impact.

“Boyes Turner’s move to One Forbury Square is an opportunity to bring people together while supporting the privacy and focus a modern law firm needs. “Our consultancy journey has shaped an intelligent design with a strong social heart. We’re proud to be delivering this project for another leading Reading business.” Tom Parsons, Managing Director at OP

The project is now underway, with OP working alongside Boyes Turner and the wider project team to create the firm’s new home.

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