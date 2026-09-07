Partners celebrate transformative £77 million housing scheme in Driffield

Councillors and senior leaders across Yorkshire have gathered at a transformative Keepmoat housing scheme in Driffield.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council officers and the cabinet member for housing and infrastructure, alongside representatives from Homes England attended the event to celebrate the transformative scheme

The new development, which will deliver 313 new homes, represents a £77 million investment into the area from top 10 housebuilder Keepmoat as it expands its presence in the county.

Of the new homes being built, a proportion will be available as affordable housing, through the local council, to create housing options that will meet the needs of people in the area.

Land & Partnerships Director at Keepmoat Yorkshire East, Ben Hindley, added: “It is great to welcome members of the council, Homes England and the wider community down to see the fantastic progress taking shape at our Poppy Place site.

“At Keepmoat, we are proud to be developing a community situated in Driffield, a location with strong transport links and a wide range of amenities. This development represents a significant investment in the local area, and it has been great to work closely alongside our partners to bring high-quality, energy-efficient homes to the area.”

Ciaran Aldridge, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Yorkshire East, said: “It’s fantastic to see the hard work of our site team recognised through developments like Poppy Place. It showcases Keepmoat’s continued commitment to creating thriving communities within the local area.

“Seeing the development come together, and knowing these will soon be homes for local families has been great to see and we can’t wait to welcome the first residents in.”

The homes at Poppy Place will also be delivered with modern energy-efficient housing standards as 100 per cent of the homes will be gas-free.

Councillor Michael Lee, East Riding of Yorkshire Council Cabinet Member for Housing and Infrastructure said: “We’re proud to support communities across the East Riding, including in Driffield, through the expansion of affordable housing provision.”

Keepmoat is a leading partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality new homes across the UK at prices people can afford. To date, almost 70 percent of its current developments are on brownfield sites.

To find out more on Poppy Place, please visit: www.keepmoat.com/poppy-place-driffield

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