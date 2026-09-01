Sheffield’s £46m Nursery Street BTR Scheme Takes Shape as Structural Works Advance

Construction is gathering pace at the £46 million Nursery Street Build to Rent (BTR) development in Sheffield, as structural works progress on a scheme set to bring new purpose-built rental homes to a prominent brownfield site in the city.

The development is transforming the former Coroner’s Court site on Nursery Street, replacing previously developed land with a new residential scheme designed specifically for the rental market.

Plans for the site include 101 BTR homes, comprising 31 studios, 35 one-bedroom apartments and 35 two-bedroom apartments. The development also incorporates a range of resident amenities, including a gym, co-working facilities, a recording studio, communal kitchen space and cycle parking.

With structural construction now advancing, the project is moving into an increasingly visible phase, adding to the pipeline of new residential development reshaping Sheffield and supporting the continued growth of BTR beyond the UK’s largest cities.

Sustainability has also been incorporated into the development strategy. Earlier project information outlined proposals for air source heat pumps, photovoltaic panels and low-energy lighting as part of a drive to deliver homes to high energy performance standards.

The scheme has also attracted public investment, with South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority documentation previously approving £1.7 million of grant support towards the development. The authority highlighted the regeneration benefits of bringing a derelict brownfield site back into productive use while delivering new rental accommodation and improving the surrounding area.

Nursery Street comes at a time when Build to Rent is playing an increasingly important role within the UK residential development market, particularly in regional cities where demand continues for professionally managed, amenity-led rental accommodation.

For Sheffield, the development represents more than the delivery of new apartments. By regenerating an underused urban site and combining new homes with shared facilities and energy-efficient building technologies, the project contributes to the wider evolution of the city centre residential market.

As the structure continues to rise, Nursery Street is set to become another significant addition to Sheffield’s expanding BTR landscape.

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