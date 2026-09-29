Signify achieves its highest-ever EcoVadis score of 88 and Platinum medal

Signify achieves 100 out of 100 in the Environment theme.

The Platinum medal places Signify among the top 1% of companies rated by EcoVadis, marking its seventh consecutive year of Platinum recognition.

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has been awarded an EcoVadis Platinum medal with an overall score of 88 out of 100, its highest score to date. Signify also received 100 out of 100 in the Environment theme. The Platinum medal places Signify among the top 1% of companies rated by EcoVadis during the preceding 12 months and marks the company’s seventh consecutive year of Platinum recognition. The overall score increased from 84 in the previous assessment.

“Achieving a score of 100 for Environment is a result our teams can truly be proud of. It reflects the work taking place across Signify, from advancing energy-efficient LED lighting and connected systems that help customers reduce emissions to embedding circularity into product design through Signify Circle. Customers increasingly want clear evidence of how their partners manage sustainability. The EcoVadis assessment gives them greater transparency while helping us identify where we need to improve further,” said Maurice Loosschilder, Head of Sustainability at Signify.

Signify’s Environment score reflects its comprehensive approach to climate action and circularity. The assessment highlighted Signify’s strengths in setting science-based environmental targets, improving energy efficiency, while using 100% renewable electricity and advancing circularity. It also recognized its strong environmental governance and product lifecycle programs that support repair, reuse, take-back and recycling.

EcoVadis evaluates the quality of a company’s sustainability management system across 21 criteria, grouped into four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The overall score is based on the company’s policies, actions, and reported results, supported by documented evidence and external information. More than 150,000 businesses use EcoVadis’ sustainability ratings and related tools. The Platinum medal is awarded to companies ranked in the top 1% of all businesses rated by EcoVadis during the preceding 12 months.

Full details of Signify’s EcoVadis recognition are available here: https://recognition.ecovadis.com/GRra9rOSlkSl5MhfgklKmA

For more information about sustainability at Signify, please visit: https://www.signify.com/global/sustainability

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