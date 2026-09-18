One hundred and thirty-nine new homes delivered in Surrey

Thakeham and Abri have completed work at Manorwood, West Horsley, delivering 139 homes designed to reflect the character of the local area.

The new community includes 56 affordable homes and 74 for private sale, comprising bungalows and 2, 3, and 4-bedroom homes. Manorwood is currently 90% sold, with just nine homes still available to buy.

The homes feature electric vehicle (EV) charging points, and over 300 solar panels were installed across the site. Manorwood properties achieve an impressive reduction in carbon emissions, averaging 1.5 tonnes of CO2 per year, which is about half the UK average. In addition, the development has wildlife-friendly features such as bird and bat boxes.

Local couple, Lia and Ross, who moved into their first home together recently said that Manorwood offered the right balance of familiarity and fresh beginnings. It felt connected to the surrounding village, with homes that sat comfortably alongside the local architecture and streetscape.

“We just fell in love with it,” says Lia. “It was one of those moments where we said, ‘we’ll just have a look’ – and then a couple of weeks later, we were here reserving our first home together.”*

Matt O’Halloran, Operations Director at Thakeham said: “Manorwood has delivered 139 quality new homes that fit seamlessly into the existing village, but that offer all the benefits of modern construction.”

“We are proud to have provided, in partnership with Abri, a new nursery building for local children, a junior sports hall, and two padel courts, marking this development out from others in the area. The community feel is already growing as people move into Manorwood, and once the final homes have sold, it will only get stronger.”

Sally Ingham, Director of Development at Abri said: “Completing all 139 homes at Manorwood is a fantastic milestone. Fifty-six of these are affordable homes, meaning local people who might otherwise have been priced out of the area now have a genuinely affordable place to live. High quality, sustainable homes like these are exactly what we need as we work towards our ambition of building 20,000 homes by 2036.”

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