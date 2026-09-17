Steelwork Rises at 192,000 Sq Ft Link Aylesbury Logistics Development

Structural steelwork is rapidly taking shape at Link, Aylesbury, as construction progresses on the 192,000 sq ft industrial and logistics development being delivered by Glencar for Newlands Developments.

The latest milestone was marked with a steel signing ceremony on site on 8 September, bringing together representatives from across the project team as the five-unit scheme moves through a key stage of its construction programme.

Located at Gatehouse Close within Aylesbury’s established Gatehouse Industrial Area, Link will provide five new Grade A industrial and logistics units, supported by dedicated service yards, car parking, landscaping and associated infrastructure.

Glencar began erecting structural steel for Units 1 and 2 in July, before progressing onto Unit 3 during August. Steelwork for the final two buildings, Units 4 and 5, is scheduled to commence later this month.

With the frames now rising across the site, the overall scale and layout of the development is becoming increasingly visible. The latest activity represents an important step towards creating a modern logistics destination capable of accommodating a range of industrial and distribution occupiers.

Sustainability and operational efficiency are also central to the specification. Link, Aylesbury is targeting BREEAM Excellent certification and EPC A ratings, with energy-efficient design measures incorporated alongside electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The development’s location provides access to two of the area’s principal road connections, the A41 and A418, while Aylesbury town centre is approximately half a mile away. Its position within an established industrial location further strengthens the scheme’s credentials for businesses seeking modern space with connections to the surrounding regional road network.

For Newlands Developments, the project will add a significant new tranche of high-quality industrial and logistics floorspace to the local market, while the five-unit configuration provides flexibility for different occupier requirements.

Glencar is continuing construction across the site as the development moves towards its next major delivery phases following completion of the structural frames.

Link, Aylesbury is currently targeting completion in April 2027, when all five Grade A units and the accompanying external works and infrastructure are expected to be ready for occupation.

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