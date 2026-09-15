Chancerygate Completes £46.5m T45 Logistics Development in Leeds

Construction has completed on T45, a major 224,000 sq ft Grade A urban logistics development in Leeds, bringing 23 new industrial and warehouse units to one of the city’s established employment locations.

The scheme, located on the A63 East Leeds Link Road within the Cross Green industrial area, was developed by Chancerygate in partnership with sustainable and impact investor Bridges Fund Management, with Caddick Construction appointed as main contractor. The development has a gross development value of approximately £46.5 million.

Fletcher Rae is the architect for the development, while Feasibility Limited has acted as quantity surveyor, forming part of the professional team behind the delivery of the new industrial and logistics accommodation.

T45 provides a range of flexible units, with individual buildings extending from approximately 4,500 sq ft to 34,000 sq ft. The variety of sizes has been designed to attract businesses ranging from local and regional operators to national logistics, distribution and trade occupiers.

The 11-acre development occupies a strategically important location less than a mile from the M1 and around three miles from Leeds city centre, providing strong access to the wider Yorkshire motorway network and major population centres across the region.

Cross Green is already an established industrial and logistics destination, with major businesses operating in the surrounding area including Amazon, John Lewis, FedEx and Premier Farnell.

Sustainability has also been central to the development strategy. T45 has been designed to target BREEAM Excellent and EPC A ratings, reflecting increasing demand from industrial occupiers for modern buildings capable of reducing energy consumption and supporting wider ESG and carbon reduction objectives.

The development was forward acquired by industrial and logistics property company Indurent in 2025 as part of a wider 750,000 sq ft portfolio transaction with Chancerygate and Bridges Fund Management. The deal also included the Torque development in Birmingham and Holbrook Park in Coventry.

Indurent will own and operate T45 as part of its expanding UK industrial and logistics portfolio.

Occupier activity is already under way. JoyExpress, the express delivery operation associated with Chinese e-commerce group JD.com, has taken a 14,225 sq ft unit at the development on a five-year lease, demonstrating demand for modern last-mile and urban logistics accommodation within Leeds.

Caddick Construction’s delivery of T45 also continues an established relationship with Chancerygate. The contractor has worked with the developer on a number of industrial and logistics projects, building experience in the delivery of modern, energy-efficient employment space.

With construction now complete, T45 adds a substantial new supply of high-quality industrial accommodation to the Leeds market at a time when well-located and energy-efficient warehouse space continues to attract occupier interest.

The combination of motorway connectivity, flexible unit sizes, modern design and strong environmental credentials positions T45 to support manufacturers, trade occupiers, e-commerce businesses and last-mile logistics operators seeking space close to one of the North of England’s largest urban economies.

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