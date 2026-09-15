Tapestry Collection by Hilton Arrives In UK Capital With London Bridge Hotel Signing

Hilton today announces the signing of London Bridge Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, as part of a franchise agreement with Gama Holdings, marking the debut of the lifestyle brand in the UK capital and becoming Hilton’s ninth brand in London. Set beside London Bridge Station in one of the city’s most vibrant and well-connected districts, the 153-room hotel is expected to welcome guests in early 2028 after undergoing a more than £12 million transformation.

Located at 8–18 London Bridge Street, the hotel will be within walking distance of some of the capital’s most iconic landmarks, including The Shard, Borough Market, Tower Bridge and the South Bank cultural district.

A distinctive Central London stay

The hotel, which will benefit from strong corporate and leisure demand, will offer 153 guest rooms, including unique garden vault rooms, delivering a broad range of options for business travellers and guests exploring the capital.

At the heart of the hotel will be a redesigned ground floor experience featuring a number of different premium F&B outlets – all of which will be operated by leading hospitality partner Individual Restaurants.

Expanding Tapestry Collection by Hilton in the UK

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of independent hotels, each with its own vibrant personality and connection to its destination. Inspired by the locale, every hotel offers guests authentic experiences, thoughtful design and locally inspired food and drink, creating stays that are as unique as the places they call home.

This London signing follows continued momentum for Tapestry Collection by Hilton across the UK and Ireland, including recent signings announced in Plymouth and Cork, with both due to open in 2027. The recent signings join a collection of four distinctive properties already open across the UK, including The Samuel Ryder Hotel St Albans, Elmbank York, The Marcus Portrush and Dover Marina Hotel & Spa.

Christian Charnaux, executive vice president and chief development officer, Hilton, said: “London and the broader UK and Ireland region continue to present tremendous opportunities for growth, and this signing is another great example of how we are driving value for owners and strengthening our network effect around the world. Through our partnership with Gama Holdings, we are delighted to introduce Tapestry Collection to the city, further expanding our lifestyle portfolio in one of the world’s most important travel destinations. This signing builds on the strong momentum we are seeing across our brand portfolio in the region and reflects continued demand from owners for the scale, commercial engines and industry-leading returns that Hilton delivers.”

Simon Elias, president, Gama Holdings, said: “Having owned London Bridge Hotel for more than 30 years, it is incredibly rewarding to see the property enter this exciting new phase. We believe Hilton is the ideal partner to help realise our vision for the hotel’s future, and we are delighted to introduce Tapestry Collection to London. This partnership combines the character and heritage of the hotel with the strength of one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, and I am confident it will be something we can all be proud of for many years to come.”

Guests will benefit from Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty programme. Members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences, and enjoy instant rewards and benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection and exclusive member discounts.

Hilton and Gama Holdings executives at the signing ceremony for London Bridge Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in New York. From left to right: Paul Blackmore (vice president, development, UK & Ireland, Hilton), Simon Elias (president, Gama Holdings), Elizabeth Scruggs (brand leader, Tapestry Collection by Hilton), Christian Charnaux (executive vice president and chief development officer, Hilton) and Simon Vincent (president, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Hilton).

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