Winvic appointed by Durham County Council to deliver Witton-le-Wear Bridge scheme under NEPO framework

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and construction of private and public sector works and civil engineering projects has been appointed by Durham County Council to design the Witton Le Wear Bridge scheme on the A68 – the company’s first project awarded under the North East Procurement Organisation (NEPO) Framework.

The scheme will see Winvic act as Design & Build Contractor for essential works to Witton-Le-Wear Bridge, which carries the A68 over the River Wear near the village of Witton-le-Wear in County Durham.

Design work is underway with completion of this scheduled for summer 2027, the project is being delivered in partnership with design consultant Mott MacDonald.

Originally built around 1970, the bridge comprises two arched, tapered in-situ reinforced concrete beams supporting a reinforced concrete slab deck. Changes in the river alignment, caused by an upstream gravel bank, have led to erosion of the riverbanks and the southern embankment near the bridge pier, resulting in localised undercutting and damage to the paved apron. Additionally, the Northern Pier & embankment is now being assessed. This is being closely monitored by Durham County Council and appointed professionals.

Construction works will focus on preventing further embankment erosion, protecting the bridge structure and undertaking refurbishment or replacement works to ensure the long-term resilience of this important transport route.

Following completion of survey & design works, Winvic will issue Durham County Council with options for the recommended repairs to the structure and scour protection measures to the southern embankment extending upstream of the bridge. The final design solution will be confirmed following detailed river modelling, durability assessments and cost analysis.

Rob Cook, Winvic’s Managing Director for Civils and Infrastructure said: “Securing our first scheme through the NEPO framework with Durham County Council is a significant milestone for our Civils and Infrastructure sector. The Witton-Le-Wear Bridge is a key route on the A68, and we are proud to support Durham County Council in strengthening this vital link for the local community and the region.”

“We look forward to working collaboratively with Durham County Council and our design partner Mott MacDonald to deliver a durable, long-term solution that benefits residents, businesses and regional connectivity for years to come.”

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