Glencar starts piling on final build phase of Pure DC’s £1bn+ Brent Cross data centre campus

Glencar commences piling works for the West Shell of 70MW LON01B2

Milestone marks the final major build phase of Pure DC’s 90MW North London campus

Glencar has commenced piling works for the West Shell of Pure Data Centres’ (Pure DC) 70MW LON01B2 facility, marking the start of the final major build phase at its £1bn+ Brent Cross campus in North London.

The development will extend the campus by more than 23,000 sq. m and, once complete, bring total capacity to 90MW. Completion of B2 is scheduled for Q2 2029.

Glencar’sscope includes delivery of the West Cold Shell, incorporating piling and foundations, underground services and associated works, structural frame and connections to the adjacent East Cold Shell, concrete and slab works, stair cores, building envelope and roofing.

The project isbeing delivered within a live operational data centre campus, requiring close coordination between Glencar, Pure DC and the wider project team as multiple construction and fit-out activities progress simultaneously across the development.

LON01 is being developed as a next-generation, closed-loop, liquid-cooled data centre capable of supporting high-density AI inference and cloud workloads. Designed for long-term resilience, the campus incorporates sustainability measures including recycledsteel and low-carbon components.

Following completion of B2, the site will also be home to one of the world’s largest living walls. More than 750,000 plants will wrap around the building, helping to reduce noise and air pollution while creating habitat for insects and birds adjacent to the Brent Reservoir Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Representatives from Pure DC and Glencar joined the project team on site to mark commencement of piling and the transition into the structural phase of the programme.

Dan Priest, Campus Delivery Director at Pure DC, said:

“Piling commencement represents an important milestone in the continued development of our Brent Cross campus. LON01B2 is amajor part of our investment in London’s digital infrastructure, and it isencouraging toseethe final stageof construction now progressing onsite. Welookforward to continuing towork closely with Glencar and the wider project team asthe development movesforward.”

Roy Jones, Managing Director of London and The South at Glencar, said:

“Piling getting underway marks the transition into the structural phase of the programme. Delivering a project of this scale within a live and highly constrained data centre campus requires detailed planning, closecollaboration and careful coordination across every stage.

“Our teamshave worked closely with Pure DCand the wider project teamtoprepare for this phase. LON01B2 further demonstrates Glencar’s capability todeliver complex, mission-critical infrastructure within live operational environments, and we look forward tobuilding on this momentum asthestructure begins to take shape.”

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