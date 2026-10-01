Europa puts warehouse rooftop to work – but warns barriers are slowing solar progress

Millions of square metres of warehouse roof space across the UK could be used to generate renewable energy, but complex lease arrangements and divided responsibilities between landlords and occupiers continue to slow progress.

Independent logistics operator Europa Worldwide Group (EWG) has partnered with its landlord, Prologis, to install a 600 kWp rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) system at its £30 million Dartford site. Expected to generate 541,800 kWh of renewable electricity annually, it is Europa’s first rooftop solar installation and could save the business approximately £80,000 in the first year, based on current electricity rates. In its first month of operation, over 40 per cent of the site’s consumption came from solar energy.

The project shows what landlords and occupiers can achieve when they work together, while highlighting the practical barriers that must be overcome for rooftop solar to be adopted more widely across the UK warehouse sector.

At a time when the UK must increase renewable energy generation while managing growing pressure on land, warehouse rooftops offer an opportunity to make better use of existing commercial buildings. Around 140 large-scale solar farm schemes were reported to be under construction across the UK in August, with further projects competing for land.

Warehouse rooftops offer untapped capacity

Analysis by the UK Warehousing Association (UKWA) suggests that existing warehouse rooftops could provide 17.3 GW of solar generating capacity. However, research examining more than 300 warehouse rooftops found that just five per cent had solar installed.

Europa has explored opportunities to install solar at Dartford for several years. The site is its European road freight hub and is also home to the company’s specialist 3PL services, creating substantial daytime energy demand.

However, the number of parties involved, and the complexity of the process presented significant barriers.

UKWA has identified grid connection delays, structural considerations, insurance requirements, lease restrictions and a lack of alignment between landlords and tenants as persistent obstacles.

Tom Jenkins, Central Services Director at Europa Worldwide Group, said:

“We have wanted to utilise solar panels on our Dartford headquarters and transit hub for a long time. The environmental and commercial case is compelling, particularly for a large logistics facility with substantial daytime energy demand, but there are way too many barriers.

Warehouse occupiers may not own their buildings, while landlords, energy providers, network operators and legal teams all need to be involved. The process can quickly become lengthy and difficult to navigate, even when every party supports the principle of renewable energy.

Our partnership with Prologis has enabled us to overcome those challenges. It shows what can be achieved when landlords and occupiers work closely together, but the wider process needs to become much easier if rooftop solar is to reach its full potential across the logistics sector.”

Partnership removes cost and contractual barriers

The installation was led by Jon Margetts, Head of Health & Safety and Facilities, at Europa – and delivered through a 30-year Power Purchase Agreement with Prologis. This removes the upfront capital expenditure that would otherwise have been required and allows Europa to purchase renewable electricity generated at the site.

Through Prologis Essentials, the property company has provided a turnkey solution, with its energy specialists managing each stage of the project. This has included assessing the site’s energy profile, determining the appropriate system size and overseeing design, approvals, procurement, installation and commissioning.

The agreement runs alongside Europa’s property lease and does not create dilapidation or exit charges should the company leave the building before the solar term ends, removing two potential barriers for the occupier.

Paul Weston, Regional Head of Prologis UK, said:

“This project demonstrates how landlords can play a practical role in helping customers progress their sustainability ambitions. By removing the upfront investment and managing the technical, contractual and delivery process, we have helped make renewable energy commercially and operationally accessible to Europa. Through Prologis Essentials, we are investing in solutions that help our customers improve energy resilience, reduce emissions and unlock the value of renewable energy across our logistics portfolio.”

As Prologis’ 48th rooftop solar installation in the UK, the project supports the company’s wider environmental, social and governance commitments to increase on-site renewable energy generation.

Clare Bottle, CEO of the UKWA, said

“Europa’s experience chimes with what we hear from other UKWA members. The appetite to invest in rooftop solar exists, and the potential commercial, environmental and energy-security benefits are clear, but there are still too many practical and contractual barriers.

The Europa and Prologis partnership is a strong example of how a landlord-led model can remove some of those obstacles. We need to see more collaboration of this kind, alongside solar-ready new warehouse developments, faster grid connections and tax incentives for connection fees”

Europa’s 26,368 square metre Dartford site opened in 2015 on the former site of Littlebrook Power Station, which was decommissioned the same year. The solar PV system is expected to provide locally generated renewable electricity for the next 30 years, supporting Europa’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

Europa was recently awarded the EcoVadis Committed badge, with a sustainability score of 48. The business is also certified to ISO 14001 and ISO 50001, supporting its work to track and improve environmental performance.

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