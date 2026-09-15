Will Rudd powers Scottish Water HQ with major solar installation

Multi-award-winning civil and structural engineering consultancy Will Rudd has supported the delivery of a major solar car port installation at Scottish Water’s headquarters in Stepps, Glasgow.

The project has seen more than 1 MW of solar PV installed across eight canopies, covering approximately 243 parking bays and incorporating around 2,250 solar panels.

Once operational, the installation is expected to generate around 1 GWh of electricity each year, providing roughly one third of the site’s power and saving approximately 160 tonnes of carbon annually.

Delivered within a live, high-traffic environment, the project presented a number of engineering challenges, including how to manage drainage across the existing car park while integrating the new structures with the site’s existing infrastructure.

The initial proposal involved an underground drainage solution, but a detailed assessment of the existing site levels and surface water flows identified an opportunity to make greater use of the infrastructure already in place.

Will Rudd developed a solution that incorporated the existing drainage network and sustainable drainage features, requiring just one new drainage connection to serve the proposed glass-reinforced polyester switch room. This reduced the need for extensive underground drainage works while providing an effective approach to surface water management, and reducing project costs.

Will Rudd was appointed by OCS to provide civil and structural engineering services for the project, with its involvement beginning with a detailed review of existing information, site inspections and surveys of the proposed development area.

The consultancy was responsible for the design of the foundations, substructures and drainage infrastructure, as well as swept path analysis to assess vehicle access and manoeuvrability around the new structures. Will Rudd also provided Structural Engineers Registration certification for the third-party canopy structures, prepared structural design submissions and supported the building warrant application process.

Throughout construction, the team provided ongoing civil and structural engineering support, responding to site queries and resolving technical challenges to support delivery within the live site environment.

Steven Williams, Assistant Engineer at Will Rudd, said: “Projects such as this demonstrate how engineering can help organisations make practical use of existing sites to support their transition towards more sustainable energy.

“Working within an operational car park presented a number of challenges, particularly around drainage, access and the integration of the new structures with the existing site. By taking a detailed approach to the existing infrastructure, we were able to develop solutions that supported the installation while minimising disruption and unnecessary additional works.

“It’s a great example of how careful civil and structural engineering can help deliver renewable energy infrastructure that works effectively within an existing environment.”

The project forms part of Will Rudd’s growing work in the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors. The consultancy is currently working with OCS on a number of projects across the UK, including structural assessments of non-traditional housing stock in Scotland to support the installation of Tesla Powerwall energy storage systems, alongside surveys and feasibility assessments for solar PV installations across DWP buildings in England and Scotland.

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