Fire safety rules reshape drainage specification at White City

Brymec has supplied the cast iron drainage package for White City Living Phase 4, a 28-storey residential development in west London.

Amendments to Approved Document B, coming into force this September, are prompting a wider reassessment of material selection on high-rise residential schemes. Non-combustible performance is now a specification requirement at every stage of design, including drainage. At 28 storeys, White City Living Phase 4 falls within scope.

The project is being developed by St. James Group, part of Berkeley Group. The scheme comprises 503 apartments across three residential blocks, with completion expected in December 2027. Berkeley Group PLC is the main contractor and A&J Ryan Mechanical Services Ltd is the MEP contractor.

Cast iron drainage was specified for its fire performance, durability, acoustic properties and long operational lifespan. Brymec’s system is rated non-combustible and achieved an A1 fire classification when tested to BS EN 13501-1 as a system.

Brymec was subsequently appointed to manufacture, supply, and deliver the cast-iron drainage package, following a technical submittal process. Installation began in December 2025, with Brymec supplying 642 metres of cast iron pipe to site across more than 30 deliveries to date. Once installation was complete, Brymec’s Specification Director inspected the work on site and provided A&J Ryan with a formal quality assurance report for Berkeley Group.

Jeremy Douglas, Specification Director at Brymec, said: “On a building of this height, the drainage system has to perform as one certified system, not a collection of individually tested components. Cast iron’s A1 fire rating and its acoustic and durability credentials made it the right specification for White City Living. We documented the technical case from the design stage, so the project team had the assurance they needed throughout.”

Gary Thorp, Projects Manager, A&J Ryan Mechanical Services Ltd, said: “Berkeley Group’s standards on this development are exceptionally high, which demands the same standard from every supply chain partner involved. Brymec provided a well-supported technical solution from the outset and has delivered consistently throughout the project.”

For more information, please visit Brymec.

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