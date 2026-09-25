Hochiki’s ESP addressable range protects multi-storey college campus without disrupting teaching

Bournemouth and Poole College, the largest provider of further education and apprenticeships in the Dorset area, has installed Hochiki’s ESP addressable fire detection range across its four-storey site, protecting a diverse mix of teaching environments including IT suites, kitchens, workshops and engineering bays.

The installation was specified and delivered by SFA Fire and Security, working closely with the college to design a system capable of handling the varied fire risks found across further education provision. Subjects such as catering, automotive maintenance, construction and engineering carry a higher risk of nuisance alarms from dust and fumes, while IT and digital media spaces rely heavily on electrical equipment. A tailored approach was needed to protect the site without interrupting learning.

ESP’s common mounting base allowed SFA’s installers to work through the site using a single standard base across most devices, reducing the range of parts held on site and helping installation stay on schedule despite the complexity of the building. In kitchens and workshops, LPCB and VdS approved heat sensors were used to distinguish genuine fire risk from cooking activity and dust, reducing false alarms and protecting valuable teaching time.

ESP’s textual identifier gives staff the exact location of an activated device, supporting fast and accurate evacuation decisions in a large site with high footfall. Wall-mounted VADs, certified to EN 54-23, added audio and visual alerts throughout the college, ensuring alarms reach staff and students regardless of location or impairment. Where cabling access was limited by drop beams, wireless technology was integrated onto the ESP loop, avoiding extensive drilling and preserving the building’s original structure.

Naomi Fell, Projects Director at SFA Fire and Security, said: “This project presented numerous challenges due to the complexity of each room and storey within the college. Our extensive experience with Hochiki’s products, combined with the consistently positive feedback from our end-users, made Hochiki the clear choice for this project. We met the college’s stringent deadlines with minimal disruption to teaching and learning.”

Ryan Baulcomb, Regional Sales Manager at Hochiki, added: “Hochiki and SFA have a strong, long-term partnership, built on years of successful projects together. This installation shows what that partnership can deliver on a genuinely complex site. We’re proud that our products continue to give installers and end-users the reliability and support they expect.”

Bournemouth and Poole College now benefit from a fire detection system tailored to the specific demands of each corridor, room and storey across the site, with the flexibility to adapt as the college continues to grow.

Learn how Hochiki products could help protect your educational building.

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