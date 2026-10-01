Navien and Passiv UK partner to bring smarter heat pump control to UK homeowners

Heat pump manufacturer Navien and heating technology company Passiv UK have partnered to offer an integrated heat pump and smart control offering to homeowners and tenants across the UK.

Customers can now install the Passiv Smart Thermostat with Navien’s PEM750 air source heat pump. Designed to optimise heat pump operation, the Passiv Smart Thermostat intelligently adjusts flow temperatures and automatically takes advantage of smart tariffs and excess solar generation to reduce heating costs. Its smart heating feature, ecoHeat, has been independently verified by the Energy Saving Trust to improve heat pump efficiency by 17% and can reduce heating bills by up to 30%.

The Passiv Smart Thermostat works with Navien heat pumps out-of-the-box, requiring no additional hardware. Installers can now avoid the complexity and challenges of setting static weather compensation curves, while end customers avoid the headache of trying to optimise heating and hot water schedules to time-of-use tariffs and solar generation.

Ian Rose, Managing Director at Passiv UK, said: “Heat pumps shouldn’t require homeowners to become energy experts. The technology should do the hard work in the background – keeping the home comfortable, responding to electricity prices and making the most of renewable energy when it is available. Our partnership with Navien brings that intelligence together from the outset, making smart heat pump ownership much simpler.”

Navien is headquartered in South Korea and is the world’s fourth-largest gas boiler manufacturer. Greg Banham, Commercial Director at Navien UK, said: “By working with Passiv, we can bring together Navien’s heat pump technology with intelligent controls that can automatically take advantage of cheap electricity available from time-of-use tariffs, or free electricity available from rooftop solar generation, to help customers minimise their heating bills.”

Installers will have free access to remote heat pump monitoring and diagnostics through the Passiv Portal, while the system also gives homeowners the ability to control how and when their heat pump uses electricity.

End customers will also be eligible to sign-up to Passiv’s Greener Grid Payment scheme, which rewards households for allowing their heat pump to intelligently flex its operation during periods when electricity demand and supply on grid networks is constrained. Passiv delivers flexibility services without compromising household comfort, helping accelerate the roll-out of renewable generation and adoption of low-carbon heating and transport in the UK.

The Navien and Passiv integrated solution is available through Ultimate Renewables Supplies, UKPS and select merchants. For a limited time, to celebrate the launch of the partnership, Installers receive a £100 discount on the Navien PEM750 and Passiv Smart Thermostat when they purchase the kit bundle through participating merchants.

For more information, visit www.passivuk.com and www.navien.co.uk.

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