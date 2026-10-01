Salboy enters Build-To-Rent market with launch of first 2,000 Everway Homes

New brand, Everway Homes, sits within the Salboy Group

Salboy, the nationwide property development and funding group, has entered the build-to-rent (BTR) market for the first time with the launch of its dedicated BTR brand, Everway Homes.

Over the next five years, Everway Homes will develop and rent 2,000 brand-new, low-rise homes, targeting young professionals and families in high-demand areas across England and Wales.

1,000 homes are already in the pipeline for development. Salboy aims to hand over the keys to its first Everway tenants by January 2027, with 2,000 homes completed by the end of 2031.

The new homes will be built by Salboy’s network of experienced regional delivery partners, as well as by its own low-rise building arm, Salboy Construction. Management lettings and maintenance will be managed by the Salboy team.

Everway is spearheaded by Andrew Cavanagh, CFO at Salboy since 2019: “The fall in construction starts in the BTR sector this year has been staggering to watch, and highlights the grim realities facing regional developers and contractors striving to keep their BTR schemes viable. From the cost of labour and supplies to regulatory uncertainty and planning delays, the outlook for BTR developers has been increasingly poor. And, yet, the urgent, pressing need for high-quality rental property remains unchanged.

While the dynamics and statistics will encourage others to steer clear of the market, this is the right time for Salboy to enter BTR. For years we have honed our strategy to bring economies of scale to development projects across the UK by working in partnership with a wider network of regional development and delivery partners. And we are confident in our ability to bring the same positive, collaborative approach to BTR now.

With Everway, we’re looking forward to working closely with regional contractors who are motivated to get more homes built in their local areas. These regional contractors will benefit from the reduced costs of labour, materials and energy that come with delivering projects as part of a wider group, and their communities stand to benefit as a result.”



Everway is a natural next step in Salboy’s strategy to diversify its involvement in and contribution to the UK homebuilding industry. The launch of Everway follows the launch of Salboy Construction in February 2026 to deliver small-scale housing schemes throughout the UK, as well as the launch of Hidden, Salboy’s boutique aparthotel brand, in April 2026. The Salboy Group now counts more than seven active property and construction brands under its wider umbrella.

Daisyfields in Staffordshire – the first Everway Homes project

Construction began this summer at Daisyfields, Everway Homes’s first scheme, a 37-home development in Staffordshire. Positioned as a convenient commuter development, Daisyfields is a 25-minute drive from Stoke-on-Trent and Stafford, and 45-minutes to Derby.

In addition to its proximity to major cities and cross-country rail links, tenants of Daisyfields will benefit from professionally managed, energy efficient, pet-friendly homes as well as attractive, spacious landscaping.

Additional Everway Homes schemes in the pipeline include sites in Kent, Greater Manchester, Lincolnshire and Cornwall.

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