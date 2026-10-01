YTL Developments reveals first Build to Rent projects at Brabazon

YTL Developments has unveiled two major investments in Build-to-Rent (BTR) homes as it continues to accelerate the speed of delivery at Brabazon: the new town for the West of England being built on the historic former Filton Airfield.

Construction is now underway on the first major Build to Rent project at Brabazon. Three residential buildings will deliver 239 new homes, including 189 Build to Rent apartments, seven Build to Rent houses and 43 affordable properties for shared ownership.

In addition, a design team has now been appointed to develop plans for a second Build to Rent project at Brabazon. HTA Design has been appointed as architects with a brief to deliver a further 900 properties for rent in the urban heart of Brabazon, close to where the 20,000-capacity Aviva Arena is under construction.

Both BTR projects are located less than 250 metres from the new Bristol Brabazon rail station, which is expected to open before the end of 2026. YTL Developments is also currently delivering a range of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom houses for open-market sale, while the first phase of its 1,514-bed purpose-built student accommodation project – known as The Propeller Quarter – has opened for the current academic year.

239 new homes to be built in first project

Designed to meet demand for high-quality rental accommodation in Bristol and South Gloucestershire, the homes for rent in the first project, to be built by YTL Construction UK, will offer a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom apartments and houses.

Residents will also benefit from landscaped communal podium gardens, creating a private outdoor space at the heart of the neighbourhood.

The start of construction marks the next stage of YTL Development’s commitment to rental living. As an important part of the wider masterplan for Brabazon, the broad range of homes of differing sizes and tenures is designed to appeal to residents at different stages of life – allowing people to rent, own or move within the community as their circumstances change, whilst also building a multi-generational, vibrant place to live and work.

900 High-Amenity BTR apartments in design

The second BTR project at Brabazon has now commenced design development. Featuring up to 900 additional Build to Rent apartments, delivered across a series of future phases, the project will establish Brabazon as both one of the largest but also the most diverse and ambitious mixed-tenure neighbourhoods in the UK.

These premium rental properties will include a mix of studio, one, two and three bed luxury apartments. Residents will be able to access an estimated 21,000 sq ft of shared amenity space with a comprehensive range of facilities centred around lifestyle and wellness, including access to landscaped roof terraces – all designed to create a best-in-class rental experience unlike anything currently available in Bristol and South Gloucestershire.

This second stage of rental living will also include retail and commercial space spread across 26,000 sq ft of active frontages at the start of one of the primary pedestrian high streets at the centre of Brabazon.

Seb Loyn, Planning Director at YTL Developments, said:

“Starting construction on our first Build to Rent homes represents another important milestone in the delivery of Brabazon.

“We have always believed that creating a successful new town means providing homes of all types and sizes to buy and rent at Brabazon to cater to people at every stage of their life. Build to Rent is a key part of that vision, delivering professionally managed homes that offer flexibility, quality and a strong multi-generational community.

“This first stage is just the beginning. Over the coming years we will create a substantial rental neighbourhood that forms an integral part of the wider masterplan for Brabazon and reinforces our long-term commitment to Bristol.”

Jon McDiarmid, Director at YTL Developments, said:

“Build to Rent continues to attract significant interest from both residents and institutional investors because of the quality of homes, customer experience and long-term operational model it provides.

“Brabazon offers a unique opportunity to deliver rental housing at scale within one of the UK’s most exciting regeneration projects. As the new Bristol Brabazon train station, Brabazon Park and Aviva Arena come forward, residents will benefit from an exceptional place to live and work that has been designed from the outset for long-term sustainable growth.”

The first Build to Rent apartments are expected to complete by the end of 2028.

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