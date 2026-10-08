Watkin Jones Reaches Major Construction Milestone on 204-Bed Bristol PBSA Development

Watkin Jones has reached a significant construction milestone on Skywalks, a new 204-bed purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) development in Bristol, after celebrating the topping out of the scheme being delivered for a joint venture between Moorfield Group and Tiger Developments.

The milestone marks the completion of the building’s principal structural phase, bringing the project another step closer to delivering much-needed student accommodation within Bristol’s rapidly evolving Temple Quarter regeneration district.

Comprising four interconnected buildings, Skywalks will provide a mixture of ensuite cluster apartments and self-contained studios, designed to accommodate the changing requirements of students seeking modern, well-connected accommodation.

The development is positioned to help address the continued shortage of dedicated student housing in Bristol, where demand remains strong and the delivery of new accommodation is an important consideration for the city’s expanding higher education sector.

Once completed, the scheme will be operated by Host Students, the student accommodation management business of Tiger Developments, providing professionally managed accommodation within one of Bristol’s most strategically important regeneration locations.

Situated within the wider Temple Quarter regeneration area, Skywalks forms part of the ongoing transformation of a substantial section of the city, where investment in residential, commercial and supporting infrastructure is helping establish a more connected urban environment.

The development also reflects the growing importance of sustainability in the design and construction of new student accommodation, with increasingly demanding environmental performance expectations influencing investment and development decisions across the PBSA market.

Skywalks is targeting an EPC A rating alongside BREEAM Excellent certification, demonstrating the project team’s commitment to delivering energy-efficient buildings with reduced operational environmental impacts.

A range of low-carbon technologies and infrastructure connections will be incorporated into the scheme, including rooftop photovoltaic panels to generate renewable electricity.

The development will also connect to Bristol’s district heating network, providing an alternative to conventional individual building heating systems and supporting the city’s wider ambitions to reduce carbon emissions.

These measures are intended to improve long-term building performance while supporting more efficient operation and management throughout the development’s lifecycle.

For investors and developers operating within the PBSA sector, energy efficiency and environmental credentials have become increasingly important considerations, particularly as operators seek to balance sustainability commitments with the long-term costs of managing student residential buildings.

The topping out ceremony brought together representatives from Watkin Jones, Moorfield Group, Tiger Developments and key project partners to recognise the progress achieved and the contribution of those involved in delivering the development.

The event also provided an opportunity to acknowledge the construction teams responsible for bringing the four-building scheme through a major stage of its delivery programme.

With the principal structural works reaching completion, attention will increasingly turn towards the remaining construction activities, building services installations, internal fit-out and the completion of the accommodation and communal areas.

Skywalks adds to the pipeline of purpose-built student accommodation being delivered in major UK university cities, where the availability of high-quality student housing continues to influence development and investment strategies.

For Bristol, the project represents another addition to the Temple Quarter regeneration programme, combining new residential accommodation with sustainable building design and investment in an increasingly important part of the city.

The development highlights the continued role of specialist contractors, developers and institutional investment partners in delivering modern student accommodation that supports university communities while contributing to the wider regeneration of urban centres.

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