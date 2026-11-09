The Hill Group breaks ground on 96-home North Oxfordshire development

The Hill Group has marked a major milestone in the delivery of a new 96-home development, Juniper Green, in Kidlington, with a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction.

The mixed-tenure development, comprising two to five-bedroom homes for private sale, will deliver a range of wider community and environmental benefits. As part of the planning agreement, Hill will donate half a hectare of land to the local parish council to enable the extension of the local cemetery, supporting an important piece of community infrastructure for Kidlington.

New open space will be created to the north-east of the site, including a play area, seating and landscaping. Four attenuation ponds and a roadside swale will form part of the site's sustainable drainage strategy, while bird bricks, bat boxes and bug and bee houses will support local biodiversity.

Juniper Green has been designed with sustainability and biodiversity in mind. All houses will feature air-source heat pumps, while photovoltaic (PV) panels will be installed on the affordable housing. Electric vehicle charging will also be provided. The development will also provide new bus stops on the Bicester Road and a new foot and cycle route running through the site to connect with the wider community, improving connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists.The project follows nearly seven years of engagement by Hill to bring the site forward through the planning process, culminating in planning permission and acquisition.

Half of the 96 homes will be affordable, comprising a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses, delivered through Shared Ownership and affordable rent in partnership with social housing provider SNG.

Representatives from both SNG and Hill recently came together to officially mark the beginning of construction on the new development.

Ryan Harris, Regional Director at The Hill Group, said: “Breaking ground at Juniper Green is a hugely significant moment for everyone involved in bringing this development forward. It has taken nearly seven years of commitment, collaboration and determination to reach this point, and we’re delighted to now see construction getting underway.

“This project is about much more than building new homes, it will provide new infrastructure and open space, support biodiversity and contribute land towards the future extension of the local cemetery. We’re proud of the role Hill is playing in delivering a well-designed and sustainable new neighbourhood that responds to the needs of Kidlington.”

Jenny Grote, SNG’s Land and New Business Director, South, said: “We’re pleased to be marking this important milestone alongside our partners at Hill and to see construction getting underway at Juniper Green.

“This development will provide a significant number of affordable homes for local people, alongside the private homes and wider community benefits. Our long-standing relationship with Hill has enabled us to work collaboratively to bring forward a scheme that will make a positive contribution to Kidlington for years to come.”

The development is located close to Kidlington and Oxford Parkway railway station, providing connections to Oxford, London and the wider region. The site also benefits from direct connections to the Bicester Road and the wider network of walking and cycling routes.

The groundbreaking marks the start of the next phase of the project, with construction now underway. The first homes are expected in Summer 2027, and final completion of the development is anticipated a year later.