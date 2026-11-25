The development is also the world’s largest Passivhaus-certified residential building and the UK’s largest single Passivhaus building

At a glance Comprising three towers of 46, 36 and 28 storeys, the development is also the UK’s largest certified single Passivhaus building of any type and the country’s tallest PBSA building.

The development also provides 43,000 sq ft of retail and flexible-use education and office accommodation, of which two levels have education planning consent, as well as a drive-thru McDonald’s restaurant.

urbanest has achieved Passivhaus certification for urbanest Canary Wharf, its newest purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) development.

The certification gives the scheme two global records as both the world’s tallest fully Passivhaus-certified building and the world’s largest Passivhaus-certified building for residential use. Comprising three towers of 46, 36 and 28 storeys, the development is also the UK’s largest certified single Passivhaus building of any type and the country’s tallest PBSA building.

Located in Canary Wharf, the development opened in September under a full nominations agreement with University College London (UCL). Alongside its 1,672 student bedspaces, the scheme includes 80 residential units made up of one, two and three-bedroom apartments. The development also provides 43,000 sq ft of retail and flexible-use education and office accommodation, of which two levels have education planning consent, as well as a drive-thru McDonald’s restaurant.

The Passivhaus standard combines exceptional energy efficiency with greater resident comfort and improved indoor air quality, representing significant heating and cooling-related energy savings compared with average new builds.

Following rigorous testing, urbanest Canary Wharf has met the standard’s stringent performance requirements through high levels of insulation, airtight construction, high-performance glazing and heat-recovery ventilation. It has also achieved an outstanding air permeability result, significantly outperforming the level considered excellent within the industry.

For residents, the market-leading Passivhaus design means comfortable temperatures throughout the year and a continuous supply of fresh, filtered air, alongside substantially lower operational energy demand. The development also includes a gym, yoga studio, two cinema rooms, study spaces, games rooms and communal areas as well as 70 sky gardens to support student wellbeing.

The development was delivered in partnership with UCL, with close collaboration across the wider project team which included JRL Group, Apt Architects, Henriksen Studio, Newmark, Walsh, Rider Levett Bucknall, MTT and LDA Design.

The achievement was formally celebrated at urbanest Canary Wharf on 24 November, where representatives from the project team were presented with the official Passivhaus certification by the Passivhaus Institute.

urbanest Canary Wharf is urbanest’s tenth PBSA community in central London and its second to achieve Passivhaus certification. urbanest Battersea achieved the standard in 2024 and, at the time of certification, became the UK’s largest Passivhaus building. urbanest Canary Wharf builds on this achievement at a substantially larger scale.

Anthony Mellalieu, Chief Operating Officer at urbanest, said: “urbanest Canary Wharf is setting new standards for sustainable student homes, taking our Passivhaus journey to new heights. Achieving this rigorously tested certification is a reflection of exceptional work from the entire project team.

“Following the certification of urbanest Battersea in 2024, this latest achievement places urbanest at the forefront of sustainable student accommodation, demonstrating that exceptional energy performance can be delivered at scale to support a high-quality living environment for our residents.”

Joe Lay, Director of Accommodation at University College London, said: “This is a fantastic achievement, and we are proud to offer such exceptional accommodation in a location that helps students make the most of their time at UCL.

“This development delivers on many of the priorities at the heart of our accommodation strategy. Located near the School of Management, urbanest Canary Wharf has been designed with sustainability embedded, introduces a significant number of affordable rooms to our portfolio, and provides high-quality spaces where UCL students can feel at home.”

Laszlo Lepp, Managing Director of the Passivhaus Institute in Austria and Certifier of this project, said: “The buildings we create today shape the society of tomorrow. Certifying the largest Passivhaus project worldwide proves that sustainability and social responsibility belong together.

“For me, Passivhaus means giving students a healthy, comfortable and affordable home, because sustainable living should never be a privilege.”

Thomas Henriksen, Founder and Director at Henriksen Studio, said: “urbanest Canary Wharf shows that Passivhaus can be delivered at scale on a complex, mixed-use city scheme. From the outset, urbanest set a clear ambition for comfort, health and low operational energy, and that commitment carried through design, construction and commissioning.

“Henriksen Studio are proud to have delivered both façade engineering and Passivhaus consultancy services on urbanest Canary Wharf, and is delighted to see the building now welcoming its first residents.”