

Heidelberg Materials’ Agecroft recycling operation in Swinton, Manchester has achieved BS EN 12620 accreditation for its 0/4mm recycled sand. The sand is one of a range of recycled products produced by the site’s new wash plant, which processes up to 450,000 tonnes of construction, demolition and excavation (CD&E) waste a year.

The high-quality recycled 0/4mm sand can be used to replace primary aggregate in the production of ready-mixed concrete for use in construction projects.

Compliance with the standard is part of the company’s commitment to conserving natural materials and promoting the circular economy.





Heidelberg Materials UK’s Agecroft recycling operation in Swinton, Manchester, is supplying quality-assured 0/4mm recycled sand for use in the production of ready-mixed concrete.

The company has achieved BS EN 12620 accreditation for the product produced by the new wash plant at the site, which processes up to 450,000 tonnes of construction, demolition and excavation (CD&E) waste a year.

The high-quality 0/4mm recycled sand can be used to replace the primary aggregate in ready-mixed concrete, helping to meet the increasing demand from customers for more sustainable construction products.

James Whitelaw, Managing Director Aggregate, Asphalt and Recycling North at Heidelberg Materials UK, said: “We’re delighted that Agecroft, which has recently expanded its capabilities through significant investment in a new wash plant and rail link, is now one of two Heidelberg Materials UK recycling sites to reach the BS EN 12620 standard for washed sand. This news follows the same achievement reached at our Bristol-based B&A Group operation earlier this year.

It is another example of our commitment to providing our customers with a reliable source of high-quality recycled aggregates that conserves natural materials and support the circular economy.

“It is another example of our commitment to providing our customers with a reliable source of high-quality recycled aggregates that conserves natural materials and support the circular economy.”

Agecroft is able to supply customers with a full range of high-quality primary and recycled aggregates for use in construction projects, which are available for collection and delivery. In addition to the 0/4mm recycled sand, the new wash plant also produces 0/2mm, 10mm and 20mm washed recycled aggregates.

Find out more: heidelbergmaterials.co.uk/en/recycling/hm-agecroft