As the industry looks ahead to 2027, Adam Ferneyhough, Country Director for the UK & Ireland at DAB Pumps, explains why improving the efficiency of heating and water systems will depend on more than product innovation alone and why smarter specification, connected technology and whole-life performance will become increasingly important.

"I believe 2027 will mark a shift in how we approach pumping efficiency. We've made considerable progress in developing more energy-friendly products, but the next meaningful gains will likely come from how those products are specified, installed and managed throughout their working lives.

"Firstly, I expect whole-life effectiveness to become a much bigger consideration. Our recent Sustainability Report revealed that approximately 99% of DAB's carbon footprint is associated with the use of our products after they've been sold. It's a significant reminder that selecting an efficient pump is only part of the equation. Correct sizing, effective system design, appropriate controls and ensuring systems operate according to actual demand are equally critical.

"Secondly, connected technology will become a vital and practical tool for maintenance and system optimisation. Rather than simply reacting when equipment fails, installers and building operators will have greater opportunities to identify inefficiencies, monitor performance and address potential problems before they become costly failures. The technology already exists and I expect its application to become more widespread as the industry recognises the benefits for reliability, running costs and long-term building operation.

"Finally, I think we'll see greater attention paid to the components that are often overlooked in discussions around energy use. With the Future Homes and Buildings Standards taking effect in England during 2027, the focus on low-carbon heating and reducing energy consumption will only intensify. But achieving meaningful improvements means looking at the entire system, from heating circulation and pressure boosting to efficient water management. These considerations need to be addressed from the earliest stages of building design and specification, not simply at installation.

“Ultimately, 2027 should be the year we focus on developing better performing pumps and making sure we get the most out of them over the long term.”

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The full DAB Sustainability Report 2025 is available to download here: https://company.dabpumps.com/en/sustainability