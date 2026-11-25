Fast-track installation of Sonocore acoustic barrier prevents resident disruption and neighbour complaints on a live care site.

As care homes nationwide switch to commercial heat pumps to cut carbon and running costs, many are hitting an unexpected snag: round the clock operational noise. At a residential care home in Newport, Gilcrest Manufacturing and specialist installer Procter have demonstrated how targeted acoustic engineering can eliminate the risk of noise complaints - even on a live, 24/7 care site.



Commercial heat pump arrays and air conditioning condensers rarely get a break, running day and night to meet constant heating and hot water demand. When positioned close to resident bedrooms and neighbouring homes, continuous low-frequency plant noise can quickly escalate from a background drone into a serious wellbeing issue or an Environmental Health headache.



To stop sound carrying across the Newport site before it became a problem, Gilcrest Manufacturing designed and supplied a bespoke Sonocore acoustic fence system around the external plant compound. Unlike solid timber or standard fencing, which simply bounces sound waves upward or toward nearby properties, each 50mm Sonocore panel is built to trap and neutralise noise at source. Sound enters through a perforated steel face, gets absorbed by a high-density mineral fibre core and is blocked from escaping by a solid coated steel backer.



On a live care site, the installation also had to work practically and visually without disrupting vulnerable residents.Working alongside Procter, Gilcrest framed two acoustic panels directly into bespoke access doors, giving maintenance engineers easy entry to the plant while keeping the acoustic line unbroken. Custom weathered capping and flashings allowed the barrier to blend cleanly into the existing building fabric and a rapid manufacturing and installation turnaround kept disruption on site to an absolute minimum.



Mark Souch, Manufacturing Director, at Gilcrest Manufacturing commented:

"When a commercial heat pump runs 24/7 next to where vulnerable people sleep, standard fencing simply won't cut it. Too many projects hit costly delays or neighbour disputes right at handover because plant noise wasn't properly addressed early on. Our Sonocore barrier solved that challenge head-on - absorbing sound at source, maintaining full engineer access and delivering complete peace of mind from day one."



Since installation, the plant has run continuously without complaints from residents or neighbours, offering a proven blueprint for care operators, M&E contractors and specifiers looking to de-risk commercial HVAC and heat pump rollouts.



For upcoming commercial heat pump installations or existing plant noise challenges, speak directly with Gilcrest Manufacturing’s acoustic team to discuss fast-turnaround Sonocore specifications at sales@gilcrestmanufacturing.com or visit gilcrestmanufacturing.com.