A coordinated and flexible range of high-performance laminates designed to meet the specific demands of washrooms, locker rooms and laboratory environments.

Washrooms are put through more daily punishment than almost any other space in the built environment. Hundreds of people, constant moisture, and a cleaning regime that rarely lets up mean the materials used in these rooms need to do considerably more than look good on day one. The James Latham Washroom Collection is built for exactly these conditions, bringing together Compact Grade and High Pressure Laminates, plus Melamine Faced Chipboard panels, from Fundermax and Merinolam, available ex stock in 68 décors. James Latham, the UK and Ireland’s independent timber and panel distributor, now holds the range in stock, reducing lead times for specifiers across three coordinated high-performance substrates.

The collection brings together high-pressure laminate (HPL), compact grade laminate (CGL) and moisture-resistant MFC across 68 solid and woodgrain décors. All three are available in all decors which means a project can mix substrates where performance demands differ while maintaining a consistent visual scheme throughout. Compact grade works well for cubicle partitions. HPL suits vanity units and surfaces that take the most contact. MFC panels can handle lower-traffic areas with moisture exposure without warping or delaminating over time.

“Washrooms have to take a battering and still meet fire and hygiene standards, so the performance has to be built in, not bolted on,” said Mike Davis, Group Product Champion for laminates at James Latham. “The Merino FR+ HPL carries a Bs1, d0 fire classification, and the compact grade and MR MFC are anti-bacterial as standard because the surfaces are dense and non-porous. Holding the full range ex stock means specifiers aren’t waiting weeks for the materials they require.”

In addition, a large selection of complementary door size laminates are available ex stock for broader commercial works. James Latham also stocks HIMACS solid surface, suited to integrated sinks, showers, countertops and other washroom applications, for projects wanting a seamless finish alongside the laminate range.

Fire safety

Washrooms have to take a battering and still meet fire and hygiene standards, so the performance has to be built in, not bolted on Mike Davis, Group Product Champion for laminates at James Latham

On fire safety, Merino FR+ HPL is manufactured and tested to EN 438 and EN 13501-1 2019, achieving a Bs1, d0 classification. That rating reflects limited fire spread and no burning droplets, both relevant considerations for any specifier working to public building regulations.

Hygiene performance is built into the material rather than applied after manufacture. The CGL and MR MFC variants are anti-bacterial as standard because their dense, non-porous surfaces do not give bacteria anywhere to settle. In practice, that means quicker cleaning cycles and fewer concerns about cross-contamination in a high-footfall environment. It also reduces the maintenance burden over the lifespan of the installation.

Design flexibility

Post-formable HPL can be shaped into curved edges and rounded vanities, which removes the hard corners and tight crevices that collect grime. The 68 décors cover everything from biophilic woodgrain schemes suited to primary schools to bolder palettes that work in sixth-form and further education settings.

Availability

James Latham holds every décor ex stock across 11 trading depots in the UK and Ireland, with a nationwide fleet delivering daily. The technical sales team is available to advise on substrate selection at any point from RIBA Stage 4 through to Stage 5, with samples available on request. The company also provides cradle-to-warehouse carbon data for its timber-based products through its Carbon Calculator, a practical resource for any clients working towards net-zero reporting targets.