The Covenant is a national promise to ensure that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated with fairness and respect and are not disadvantaged in their…

SEGRO, a leading owner, manager and developer of modern logistics and industrial properties and data centres, has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, strengthening its commitment to supporting the British Armed Forces community and recognising the valuable contribution that serving personnel, reservists, veterans and military families make to the workplace and wider society

The Covenant is a national promise to ensure that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated with fairness and respect and are not disadvantaged in their civilian lives.

The commitment has particular relevance to the industrial and logistics sector, where skills developed through military service, including leadership, logistics, planning and operating under pressure, can transfer naturally into civilian careers.

As part of the Covenant, SEGRO will promote awareness of the Armed Forces community, ensure applicants are considered fairly through its recruitment processes and continue to support colleagues who serve as reservists.

Key milestones in the calendar such as Remembrance Day and Armed Forces Week will be embraced to highlight the important role that the defence sector plays in supporting the UK’s economy, resilience and national security.

SEGRO’s support for the Armed Forces community also extends to its role in the defence and aerospace sectors. As a member of Make UK Defence, SEGRO supports organisations across these sectors by providing the industrial and logistics infrastructure they need to grow and operate successfully, while engaging regularly with the organisation to deepen its understanding of the sector.

Members of the Armed Forces Community, who dedicate their lives to protecting the country, deserve not just our thanks but our support. Stuart McCallion, a retired Lieutenant Colonel and Head of Technical Development at SEGRO, who signed the Covenant on behalf of the company

Stuart McCallion, a retired Lieutenant Colonel and Head of Technical Development at SEGRO, who signed the Covenant on behalf of the company, said:

“Members of the Armed Forces Community, who dedicate their lives to protecting the country, deserve not just our thanks but our support. The Armed Forces also equip people with skills and experience that can be hugely valuable throughout their civilian careers, particularly in sectors such as industrial and logistics.

“Signing the Armed Forces Covenant is about turning our respect for those who serve, and have served, into practical support. We recognise the invaluable contribution that veterans, reservists and military families can make to SEGRO and the wider industry and are committed to ensuring they have the opportunities and support they deserve.”

SEGRO is committed to providing equal opportunities for all colleagues, regardless of their background or military service, and to fostering an inclusive workplace where everyone is treated with dignity, fairness and respect.