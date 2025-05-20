Mitie Secures £12m Facilities Management Contract with Intellectual Property Office

Outsourcing and FM specialist Mitie has been awarded a £12 million contract to deliver integrated facilities management services across the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) estate in Newport, Wales.

Under the three-year agreement—renewable for an additional two years—Mitie will provide a full suite of services including engineering, cleaning, and waste management across the IPO’s two main sites. Existing facilities staff at the IPO will transfer to Mitie under TUPE regulations.

The IPO, officially operating as the Patent Office, plays a central role in administering the UK’s intellectual property rights, including patents, trademarks, copyright, and design protections.

Abigail Henry, Head of Facilities Management at the IPO, welcomed the new partnership: “The IPO is very pleased to welcome Mitie as our new Total Facilities Management provider here at our offices in Newport. We’re very much looking forward to working in partnership with Mitie to deliver high-quality and innovative facilities management services. Our relationship with Mitie will help ensure the effective maintenance of our estate – promoting efficiencies while helping us reach our goals through a range of innovative initiatives.”

Jason Towse

Jason Towse, Managing Director of Business Services at Mitie, added: “We’re pleased to support the smooth running of the IPO’s estate in Newport through full-service Integrated Facilities Management, expertly delivered by our colleagues.

“With our commitment to deliver better places and support thriving communities, we’re also bringing our decarbonisation and sustainability expertise to support the IPO’s net zero targets. We’re proud to have a positive local impact by generating jobs with Mitie in Newport and providing development opportunities for colleagues to build long-lasting and fulfilling careers.”

The contract highlights Mitie’s continued role in supporting major public sector estates, while aligning with the IPO’s goals for operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.

