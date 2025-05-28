Innovate UK executives meet Northumbria‘s RIBAJ Rising Star

On Thursday 22nd May, Innovate UK marked 50 years of Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTPs) by holding their Regional Forum meeting at Northumbria University. During the event the Innovate UK team met some of the Northumbria Academics involved in the programme including the University’s RIBAJ Rising Star Award for 2024, Catherine Sinclair.

At the meeting Catherine presented her work as a KTP Associate with leading architect and design firm, Space Architects, through which she is aiming to drive forward innovation in the field of low carbon. Early intervention is crucial for whole life carbon (WLC) reduction, and Catherine is on a mission to bring WLC analysis to the forefront of the design decision-making process.

Through the partnership she is developing a digital tool that can analyse the WLC of design decisions from the earliest stages, including location, form and structure. This enables WLC analysis to be treated as a core rather than specialist activity within architecture.

Rob Charlton, CEO of Space Group has been impressed by the work Catherine has completed, saying “We couldn’t be prouder of Catherine and all that she has already achieved in her career. Catherine exemplifies what it means to lead with vision, innovation and integrity, setting an inspiring example through her dedication to helping others and leading the research into Whole Life Carbon and reducing impact of the built environment.”

Speaking on the benefits of undertaking her KTP Catherine said: “The partnership has allowed the opportunity for both Space Architects and Northumbria University to collaborate and progress early strategies for whole life carbon reduction across the design process. Embedding sustainability at the core of the design process and having developed the D-CARB tool to be used at the earliest stage of a project has already provided proven impact and outcomes in regard to whole life carbon reduction within our designs.”

Following their visit to campus Richard Lamb, Head of KTP Programme, Innovate UK and John Clayton, Knowledge Transfer Adviser, Innovate UK KTN, met with the project team for the Northumbria University and Space Architects KTP.

Speaking on the visit, Richard Lamb said: “It has been marvellous to visit Northumbria University as part of our wider North East tour celebrating the 50thbirthday of the Knowledge Transfer Partnership programme. It has been fantastic to hear about the ongoing KTPs at Northumbria and especially pleasing to meet Catherine and the team at Space Architects to hear about such a successful example of a KTP.”

Innovate UK Knowledge Transfer Partnerships bring together forward-thinking businesses and expert academics to tackle strategic innovation challenges to deliver economic, societal or environmental outcomes. The partnerships are tailored to the specific requirements of individual participants and businesses, each addressing specific needs. Through the placement of highly qualified graduates, businesses gain innovative solutions, new technologies and expertise over 12-36 months.

Since 1975, KTPs have driven innovation and growth by creating collaborations between businesses and academic institutions. They have proven effective for businesses and universities, generating over £2 billion for the UK economy from 2010-2020, and currently support around 800 businesses, 100 knowledge bases (this could be a university, college, research and technology organisation or Catapult) and over 850 graduates.

Find out more about Knowledge Transfer Partnerships at Northumbria University.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals