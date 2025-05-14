New Luton development honours community’s rich history

Enabling works at Prologis Park Luton are well underway, marking the start of an exciting transformation for the former Vauxhall site on Osborne Road. With demolition and groundworks progressing on schedule, the site is set to be fully prepared for redevelopment to commence on site by Q3 2025.

This major regeneration project will breathe new life into the area, delivering high-quality logistics space, job opportunities and a site that is accessible to and celebrates the history of the local community. The units can be delivered for occupation by September 2026.

Prologis UK has been working closely with local heritage groups and Vauxhall enthusiasts to ensure the site’s rich automotive history is commemorated. Careful removal and preservation of ‘The Wheel’, originally built into the structure of Griffin House’s design studios, will allow for history to be honoured in the site’s next chapter.

Former employees and car enthusiasts were given a final opportunity to bid farewell to Griffin House, a key part of Vauxhall’s legacy, before its demolition and visited the site recently to mark the moment with a parade of a number of landmark models, which were designed and developed at the location on display, including the Silver Bullet, Black Magic and Silver Aero.

Vauxhall enthusiast, Adam King said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Prologis for opening the doors to Griffin House and giving us the opportunity to visit this important piece of Vauxhall’s history one last time.

It means a great deal to our members and the wider community to mark the legacy of the site before its next chapter begins.

“Our sincere thanks also go to the Winvic construction team for their support and care in making the visit possible.”

The preservation of The Wheel is just the beginning of an ambitious placemaking strategy designed to connect Prologis Park Luton with the wider town. Additionally, a new pedestrian and cycle-friendly route will be created, providing direct access from Osborne Road to Luton’s town centre, further integrating the site into the local community and enhancing connectivity.

Looking forward, Prologis Park Luton is set to become a centre for training and employment in the logistics sector. With planning permission recently granted for The Hub, a new flexible training facility dedicated to skills development that will support the growth of the industry and provide valuable training opportunities for local residents.

Prologis Park Luton is projected to create 615 jobs, with The Hub facilitating apprenticeships, upskilling programmes and career development pathways for people looking to enter or progress within the logistics sector.

Simon Perks, Capital Deployment Director at Prologis UK, said: “Prologis Park Luton offers an exciting opportunity for businesses looking to establish themselves in a prime logistics location. With cutting-edge facilities, excellent transport links and a strong focus on sustainability and skills development, this site is set to become a key hub for the logistics sector. We invite interested businesses to reach out and discover how they can be part of this transformative development.”

For further information, visit https://www.prologis.co.uk/properties/our-parks/prologis-park-luton

