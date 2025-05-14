SEGRO attracts surge of new customers to Slough Trading Estate

SEGRO has secured over 60,000 sq ft of new lettings at Slough Trading Estate, welcoming a diverse group of dynamic businesses across logistics, engineering manufacturing and construction

From immersive entertainment and aerospace engineering to advanced manufacturing and specialist contracting, the latest deals underscore the continued strength of occupier demand and the appeal of Europe’s largest privately-owned business park under single ownership.

In a strong start to the year, SEGRO has secured a dozen new lettings in just four months – that’s an average of around one deal every 10 days – with leases agreed across a variety of sectors. This strong pipeline of activity highlights the adaptability and broad appeal of Slough Trading Estate as a destination for modern businesses.

These include:

Seahorse Amphibious Vehicles , manufacturer of amphibious vehicles used in tourist duck tours in Windsor and Liverpool, with exports to global markets.

, manufacturer of amphibious vehicles used in tourist duck tours in Windsor and Liverpool, with exports to global markets. Oshkosh AeroTech , a ground support manufacturer and service provider to the aviation industry.

, a ground support manufacturer and service provider to the aviation industry. Allied Protek Engineering Solutions , delivering a new production line for Mars.

, delivering a new production line for Mars. London & Quadrant Housing Trust , one of the UK’s largest housing associations, which will use the space to support its Housing and Direct Maintenance teams serving the local area.

, one of the UK’s largest housing associations, which will use the space to support its Housing and Direct Maintenance teams serving the local area. Eurocell , a leading national distributor of building plastics and construction materials.

, a leading national distributor of building plastics and construction materials. MPM Flooring , an existing customer expanding its space by over 50 per cent.

, an existing customer expanding its space by over 50 per cent. Lapland Productions , a provider of immersive adventure and theatrical based festive experiences.

, a provider of immersive adventure and theatrical based festive experiences. Clifton Trade Bathrooms , a supplier of high-quality bathroom materials.

, a supplier of high-quality bathroom materials. Miracle International UK Limited , a freight forwarding company using the space for storage and distribution of freight parcels and packages. The facility includes a photovoltaic system to boost its sustainability.

, a freight forwarding company using the space for storage and distribution of freight parcels and packages. The facility includes a photovoltaic system to boost its sustainability. JMCK Builders Limited, a manufacturer of bespoke high-end furniture, using the space as a dedicated workshop for furniture and joinery production.

Anna Bond, Head of Western Corridor at SEGRO, said:

“This diverse range of new customers highlights Slough Trading Estate’s ongoing evolution as a vibrant and dynamic business destination. The variety of companies choosing to establish or expand their operations here reflects the strength and adaptability of the Trading Estate’s offer, the quality of the spaces available and the amenities on your doorstep.”

Last month, SEGRO completed the development of nine new speculatively-built industrial units at Slough Trading Estate, delivering highly sustainable workspace ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 sq ft for growing businesses, alongside larger units of 32,000 and 45,000 sq ft for more established occupiers.

Slough’s strategic location, excellent transport links and well-established infrastructure continue to make it one of the UK’s most desirable industrial locations. With over a third of warehouse space built in the last ten years, SEGRO is continually investing in the Trading Estate to ensure it meets the evolving needs of modern businesses.

See www.SEGRO.com for further information.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals