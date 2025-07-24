Kier Secures £139m Contract for Major Upgrade at Wanlip Sewage Works

Kier has been awarded a £139 million contract by Severn Trent Water to deliver a substantial upgrade of the Wanlip sewage treatment works in Leicestershire – the third-largest facility of its kind in Severn Trent’s network.

The extensive programme is designed to future-proof the site by increasing capacity and resilience while meeting more stringent environmental standards. Once complete, the upgraded facility will be capable of handling a 24% increase in dry weather flow and around 20% more full flow to treatment, addressing the demands of a growing population and improving water quality across the region.

This milestone follows an early contractor involvement (ECI) phase, during which Kier completed enabling works and developed the detailed design in close collaboration with Severn Trent. Full-scale construction is now under way and is expected to conclude by 2028.

Key elements of the scheme include:

A new dry weather flow rising main from Abbey pumping station

Upgraded inlet works with a flow control system

Installation of four new 6mm two-dimensional inlet screens and handling units

Enhanced grit removal systems

Construction of four glass-fused-to-steel storm storage tanks with nearly 15,000 cubic metres of capacity

A new tertiary solids removal plant

Chemical dosing systems for phosphorus removal

A certified flow monitoring system

Electrical upgrades, including new HV/LV systems, MCCs and transformers

New pumping stations, pipework, drainage, and associated civil engineering

Integration with Severn Trent’s operational technology network and SCADA systems

James Jesic, Severn Trent’s capital delivery and commercial director, commented: “It’s exceedingly rare for us to award contracts of this size and it really speaks to the scale of these upgrades at Wanlip and our commitment to improving our infrastructure, delivering a reliable high-performing service for our customers, and protecting the environment.”

Andy Lingham, managing director of water at Kier Natural Resources, Nuclear & Networks, added: “This is a significant project for Severn Trent, and we’re pleased to be bringing our expertise to help deliver it. Our relationship spans more than 20 years, and this is one of many projects we’ll be delivering in this AMP8 cycle. Collaboration will be key to making it a success, with all parties co-located in our new welfare village, working together to ensure safe, efficient, and successful delivery.”

The project forms part of Severn Trent’s wider capital investment plan for AMP8 and highlights Kier’s continued role in helping the water company enhance its critical infrastructure across the Midlands.

