£122m Regeneration to Unlock Newcastle’s Final Brownfield Frontier

Newcastle’s last major brownfield site is finally set for transformation following government approval of a £122 million regeneration package for Forth Yards.

The funding will cover remediation, groundworks and key infrastructure works needed to resolve long-standing land constraints that have delayed progress for decades. Once complete, the project will unlock the potential for up to 2,500 homes alongside new commercial space and high-quality public realm.

The regeneration effort is being driven by a partnership between Homes England, Newcastle City Council, Network Rail and the newly formed North East Mayoral Combined Authority. Together, they aim to turn Forth Yards into a thriving new district at the heart of the city.

A pivotal element of the scheme will be Quayside West, one of the largest plots within the site, capable of delivering more than 1,100 homes. Acquired into public ownership last year, it will form the cornerstone of a new mixed-use neighbourhood located just a short distance from Central Station and the River Tyne.

The funding announcement marks the start of the next phase, with a development platform to be established before a private sector delivery partner is procured later this year. At the same time, public sector partners will continue to accelerate activity across the wider site, ensuring momentum is maintained.

The regeneration of Forth Yards is being hailed as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape a long-neglected part of Newcastle, creating homes, jobs and community space while reconnecting the city with its riverfront.

