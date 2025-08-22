Orbit Homes to deliver 220 new homes in Suffolk

Orbit Homes is continuing its drive to deliver quality, energy efficient homes in Suffolk with plans to bring 220 new homes to Reydon at its new development, Copperwheat Place.

Over half of the homes at Copperwheat Place will be affordable homes with 118 for affordable rent and Shared Ownership, alongside a further 84 for market sale. 11 homes will be available as self-build plots and 7 homes will be for those impacted by or at risk of coastal erosion.

The development will feature a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom houses, and one, two and three-bedroom bungalows. The homes will be built to Orbit Homes’ sector-leading design and safety standards, which have been matched against the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Safer by Design framework to limit the most common hazards found in a home.

All homes at Copperwheat Place are also planned to include several features to support energy efficiency as standard, including Air Source Heat Pumps, electric vehicle charging points and enhanced cavity insulation.

The scheme will be designed to embrace sustainability and biodiversity, supporting Orbit Group’s biodiversity commitment to enable nature’s recovery in 30% of its outdoor spaces by 2030, and will include public spaces, a children’s play area and connecting footpaths to new and existing walkways.

Copperwheat Place will also include at least one nature positive feature for every new home built, as part of Orbit Homes’ commitment to ‘Homes for Nature’, a five-year initiative from the Future Homes Hub dedicated to increasing wildlife on all new developments. Homes for Nature measures include bird nesting boxes, hedgehog highways and nature friendly planting.

Construction is set to begin in autumn 2025.

Ray Winney, Regional Managing Director for Orbit Homes in the East, commented: “We are delighted to announce plans to bring 220 quality, energy efficient new homes to Suffolk at Copperwheat Place in Reydon. This development continues our investment in the region and will deliver much-needed new homes in a mix of tenures to support the local housing need.

“Copperwheat Place is designed to be a sustainable new community, providing customers with energy efficient homes and attractive green spaces for residents to enjoy which help wildlife thrive. We’re excited to see this site progress over the coming years.”

Copperwheat Place is situated in Reydon, a village offering the best of both worlds with its stunning countryside location and the bustling seaside of Southwold just a mile and a half away.

Copperwheat Place joins several developments that Orbit Homes is currently delivering in Suffolk, including Homestead Park in Stonham Aspal, Weavers Grove in Bildeston, Brickmakers Place in Woolpit and Harolds Gate on the Norfolk-Suffolk border in Harleston.

For more information about Copperwheat Place and to register your interest, visit: www.orbithomes.org.uk/copperwheat-place

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals