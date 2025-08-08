Pick Everard appoints David Dunbar to head up architectural services

Multi-disciplinary consultancy Pick Everard has appointed David Dunbar as National Director of Architecture.

Bringing more than 30 years of experience in architecture, multi-disciplinary design and project management, the appointment strengthens Pick Everard’s commitment to driving positive change through high impact projects across the UK and beyond.

A chartered architect, David joins from RPS Consulting Services, part of Tetra Tech, where he served as chief executive officer, having previously led design teams on multiple commercial, industrial, rail and aviation projects, ranging from a business park in Abu Dhabi to the design of the UK’s first gigafactory in Sunderland.

David said: “I am really enjoying getting to know our architecture teams based throughout the UK and the projects we are delivering.

“Our people and our clients are the cornerstones of Pick Everard’s future success. Working together across our services, we will foster closer collaborative working methods and grow future joint business opportunities.”

Pick Everard is recognised for successfully leading the design and delivery of high quality projects across a wide range sectors including education, culture and heritage, healthcare and residential.

As part of his role, David will use his experience of managing projects overseas to leverage new growth opportunities.

In October 2024 Pick Everard joined Artelia, one of Europe’s leading multidisciplinary consultancy, engineering and project management companies.

David’s appointment supports the potential for Pick Everard to further enhance and diversify its offer by working together with colleagues across the Artelia group.

“I am keen to develop relationships within the wider Artelia business, recognising the prospective openings to promote architecture and design services internationally,” said David.

“Pick Everard is known for its design capabilities, and commitment to quality and social value, which it delivers across a vast range of products. I am looking forward to working closely with the team to encourage their growth and business development initiatives while supporting the executive team in the delivery of business objectives.

“Together we can build on the strong architectural legacy within Pick Everard, initially connecting as a national team but also across the Artelia business to leverage new opportunities.”

Commenting on the appointment, David Harris, Executive Director for Design Services at Pick Everard, said: “David has joined with a strong vision and a keen eye for detail and accuracy. His natural leadership and extensive experience in leading highly performing teams will not only drive our ongoing growth, but his architectural expertise will add significant value to our business.

“These qualities will allow us to continue building our reputation of delivering sustainable, purposeful design and architecture able to secure positive and lasting legacies through the work we deliver across the UK and beyond, and I look forward to seeing what David achieves as part of the Pick Everard team.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals