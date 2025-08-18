Indurent Celebrates First Year with £1bn Investment and Expanding UK Footprint

Indurent has marked its first year of trading with impressive results, recording more than £1 billion of investment and portfolio growth of nearly 20 per cent across its UK logistics and industrial holdings.

The company was formed in July 2024 through the merger of St. Modwen Logistics and Industrials REIT, combining development expertise with a substantial landbank and an advanced operating platform. Since then, Indurent has expanded its workforce by almost a third to 230 employees and now supports a customer base of over 2,500, ranging from local SMEs to global corporations such as Amazon, as well as creative firms like N2 Creative, which builds sets for the television series Gangs of London.

Over the past twelve months, Indurent has increased its national portfolio from approximately 27 million sq ft to 32 million sq ft, spanning both multi-let industrial estates and large-scale logistics facilities. This expansion has been underpinned by significant acquisitions and a robust development pipeline.

Julian Carey

Julian Carey, chief executive of Indurent, said: “The momentum achieved in our first year reflects both the strength of our assets and the demand for high-quality, sustainable logistics space. We’ve been able to scale rapidly, delivering modern facilities in prime locations and leveraging digital tools like our Hive platform to provide a streamlined, customer-focused experience. Industrial and logistics real estate is increasingly recognised as the backbone of the modern economy, and we are proud to be playing a central role in its growth.”

Indurent’s assets have attracted a broad range of new tenants. Over the past year, more than 2.4 million sq ft of space was leased across nearly 450 transactions. Notable agreements included furniture brand Herman Miller taking 110,000 sq ft at Indurent Park Chippenham, and aviation services specialist AerFin relocating its headquarters to a 116,000 sq ft office and industrial facility at Indurent Park Newport, doubling its capacity.

The company has also invested over £10 million in technology, accelerating the rollout of Hive, its proprietary digital operating platform. Hive enables a fully digitised leasing process, from virtual tours to instant onboarding. The system has proven particularly effective for smaller lettings, with three quarters of sub-5,000 sq ft deals now completed directly online, often within days of enquiry.

Looking ahead, Indurent plans to build on its strong first year by continuing to invest in sustainable developments, customer-focused technology, and prime logistics locations across the UK. With planning reform, rising occupier demand and ongoing supply constraints driving momentum, the company is positioning itself to meet the evolving needs of both local businesses and global operators.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals