Hortons completes 200,000 sq ft industrial redevelopment in Corby

Hortons has unveiled more than 200,000 sq ft of premium warehouse/logistics space at Saxon Park in Corby.



The scheme comprises two new units, Saxon 79 at 78,500 sq ft and Saxon 129 at 129,300 sq ft, created through the full redevelopment of a single, vacant warehouse.



Located off Saxon Way West, within the UK’s logistics ‘Golden Triangle’, the new units have been refurbished to a high-quality specification, with a strong focus on energy efficiency and sustainability.



Saxon 79 and Saxon 129 are EPC A+ rated and incorporate energy efficient features such as LED lighting, photovoltaic roof panels and electric vehicle charging points. Both offer a 12.5-metre clear eaves height and generous yard depths of 45–55 metres, while Saxon 129 benefits from a 1 MVA power supply with capacity to increase. The units are available for immediate occupation.



A third new unit, known as Saxon 68, is currently under construction and will deliver 68,250 sq ft of Grade A accommodation when complete in Q4 2025.



The new developments follow Hortons’ successful refurbishment of Saxon 58, a 58,350 sq ft warehouse unit at Saxon Park, which was let to Russell & Bromley.



James Slater of Hortons said: “This redevelopment represents a significant investment in Saxon Park and forms part of our wider commitment to deliver high quality, sustainable industrial space across the Midlands. Saxon 79 and Saxon 129 provide Grade A accommodation in a highly sought after logistics location that has been designed to meet modern occupier requirements.”



Saxon Park is located on Oakley Hay Industrial Estate, four miles southwest of Corby town centre and five miles north of Kettering. It benefits from excellent road connectivity via the A6003 and A14, providing links to the M1/M6 and A1/M11 motorways.



DTRE and TDB Real Estate are acting as joint letting agents.



