More New Units Coming At Stud Brook Business Park, Castle Donington As Steelwork Goes Up

After the terrific success of the first phase of development at Stud Brook Business Park, Clowes Developments are now cracking on with their contractors Roe Developments with the next phase of smaller units ranging from circa 3,000 sq ft to 9,000 sq ft.

Benefitting from terrific prominence and visibility off the new Castle Donington bypass and set next to a trading Starbucks and Sainsbury’s Convenience Store, the units should be ready for occupation early in 2026 and would suit occupiers looking for trade counter, warehouse or industrial space.

One of the few small new build schemes that is progressing throughout the East Midlands at present, the second phase of Stud Brook follows on from the development of nine new warehouse/industrial units on the site, where over two-thirds of the site was let prior to practical completion.

Interest in the smaller units is already strong and occupiers are encouraged to register their interest with the agents who would be delighted to show them around as small units of this quality rarely come to the market, particularly with such prominence and accessibility whilst sitting in a prime location equally distant between Nottingham, Derby and Leicester and within moments of the M1 motorway and A50.

[Plot 1C Stud Brook Business Park – Photo source – Reach Timelapse Ltd]

To see the progress on site, Clowes have installed live cameras which can be accessed via https://clowes-studbrook.co.uk/ providing moment by moment progress on the site, highlighting the quality of build and location.

Agents for the scheme are Tim Gilbertson of FHP Property Consultants and Richard Sutton of NG Chartered Surveyors, and Tim Gilbertson commented:

“It’s great to see smaller units being constructed in such a prime location in the East Midlands. With main road prominence and visibility, these would be ideal for trade counter use or industrial/warehouse purposes. I can’t remember the last time such a prime location was offered for smaller units so hopefully they will be snapped up quickly”.

Richard Sutton of NG Chartered Surveyors added:

“As Tim says, good quality space in such a prime position almost never comes to market, so it really is great to see our clients developing out here and helping smaller business owners take advantage of a fantastic location”.

For full information on the scheme and availability, please do contact either FHP Property Consultants (0115 950 7577) or NG Chartered Surveyors (0115 958 8599).

