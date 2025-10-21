Quiz Plots New Store Openings as Fashion Retailer Grows Confidence in Revamped Strategy

Womenswear brand Quiz has announced plans to open up to 10 new stores across the UK over the next year, as the retailer continues to rebuild momentum following its operational restructuring earlier in 2024.

The fashion chain, which currently operates more than 150 stores and concessions nationwide, is focusing on expansion in new locations — with particular attention on London and the south of England.

The new stores will reflect Quiz’s latest retail concept, first introduced at its recently opened 1,800 sq ft shop in Braehead Shopping Centre, Glasgow. The updated format features refreshed fittings, digital screens and enhanced product displays designed to create a more engaging shopping experience.

Sheraz Ramzan, chief executive of Quiz Clothing, said the changes mark a clear step forward for the brand. “We have evolved our retail formula at Quiz and, encouraged by a strong uplift in like-for-like retail sales over the summer, we are confident the new strategy is working,” he explained.

“The plan is to now expand in the right locations through units that provide the best possible backdrop for our extended product offering. This will be underpinned by an improved capex and return model with more flexible lease terms.”

The retailer’s move signals renewed confidence in its physical store network, following a challenging period for many fashion brands adapting to shifting shopping habits and economic pressures. With a refreshed store design and renewed focus on flexibility, Quiz aims to strengthen its high street presence while aligning its brand experience across both digital and in-person channels.

