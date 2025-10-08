UNIQLO doubles down in Scotland with 24,000 sq ft Glasgow opening at St. Enoch Centre

UNIQLO has opened its second Scottish store on Argyle Street, Glasgow, taking a 10-year lease on a 24,000 sq ft unit within the St. Enoch Centre. The new space carries the brand’s full range for men, women and children and features a Re.Uniqlo Studio, where customers can repair, remake and upcycle garments.

The Glasgow launch follows last year’s opening in Edinburgh and adds momentum to the ongoing transformation of Argyle Street, which saw Next arrive at the end of last year. Positioned at the heart of the city’s retail core, the store is pitched to capture heavy footfall from shoppers moving between Buchanan Street and the Clyde.

“We are excited to open our new store on Argyle Street, one of Scotland’s most iconic and historic shopping destinations,” said Alessandro Dudech, chief operating officer at Uniqlo UK. “Perfectly positioned in the heart of Glasgow’s thriving retail scene, this location offers the ideal setting to showcase our LifeWear to a diverse and dynamic community of shoppers. It also gives us a fantastic opportunity to champion local partners … collaborating with creatives and organisations that reflect the spirit and energy of the city.”

Landlord Praxis said the letting underlines the scheme’s draw for international names. “As the opening of Uniqlo demonstrates, St. Enoch Centre continues to attract highly coveted, international brands, cementing the scheme’s position as a prime destination for premium retailers,” said Ian Shorrock, head of retail at Praxis. “The addition of Uniqlo’s flagship Scottish store, and the duration of the lease, is a huge vote of confidence in the Centre and bolsters its reputation as a hotspot for first-rate retail stores in Scotland.”

For retail property watchers, the 10-year commitment signals long-term confidence in central Glasgow and in well-located, right-sized units that can accommodate both core retail and brand experience. The in-store repair offer also aligns with the sector’s push towards circularity and extended product life, themes now influencing store design, operational fit-out and aftercare services.

Savills acted for the landlord, now Praxis (formerly Sovereign Centros), while Sims Property Consultants represented UNIQLO.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals