Asda Accelerates Urban Expansion with Nine New Express Stores in a Single Week

Asda is stepping up its convenience store expansion drive with the launch of nine new Asda Express branches this week, seven of which are opening across London.

The move underlines the retailer’s ambition to strengthen its footprint in high-footfall city locations, residential areas, and key transport hubs.

London shoppers will soon find new Asda Express stores at Tower Bridge, Greenwich, Limehouse Station, Harringay, Deptford, Whetstone, and within the former Arsenal FC club shop at Finsbury Park Station. Beyond the capital, Asda will also open sites in Southampton and Stoke, enhancing its reach across southern and central England.

Each Asda Express offers a broad range of ambient and chilled groceries, alongside beers, wines and spirits. Customers can also benefit from additional services including Costa Coffee machines, ATMs, Amazon collection and return points, and on-demand delivery through Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo.

Joseph Sutton, vice president of Asda Express, foodservice and fuel, said the new stores are an important step in bringing Asda’s value proposition to more communities.

“We’re thrilled to be opening nine new Express stores this week, including seven in London – an area where we have traditionally had less of a presence in convenience,” he explained. “These openings are a key part of our strategy to bring Asda’s unbeatable value to more urban areas and residential communities across the UK. We know customers have looked forward to these stores opening for a long time, and we’re delighted to welcome them in and offer outstanding value across their favourite products.”

Earlier in October, Asda opened a new Express store in Castleford, marking the start of the latest phase of its rollout. The retailer plans to open a further ten stores before the end of the year and has a strong pipeline of additional sites lined up for 2026, reinforcing its rapid growth in the convenience sector.

