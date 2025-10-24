MINISO hits 50: Centre:mk lands milestone store as kawaii retailer accelerates UK roll-out

MINISO is set to open its 50th UK store at Centre:mk in Milton Keynes, marking a milestone in the lifestyle brand’s rapid expansion since entering the market in 2019. The new 1,550 sq ft unit on Silbury Boulevard will stock fan-favourite collections from Hello Kitty and Friends, Sylvanian Families, Disney and Pokémon, alongside a rotating line-up of vinyl plush pendants, blind boxes, surprise bags, toys, beauty, lifestyle accessories and snacks.

The Centre:mk signing underscores MINISO’s strategy of targeting high-footfall destinations while steadily building a presence on prime high streets. It follows a flurry of 2025 launches, including Birmingham’s Bullring (opened 10 October), Glasgow Central (3 September), Bromley and Livingston (both 22 August), Telford Centre (11 July), Edinburgh Princes Street (21 March) and Kingston’s Clarence Street (7 March). Earlier flagships in London’s Oxford Street, Manchester’s Trafford Centre and Edinburgh’s Princes Street have helped cement brand visibility and supported a national roll-out of around 60 locations to date.

For Centre:mk—one of the region’s dominant shopping destinations—the deal adds another crowd-pulling name to a tenant mix geared towards family and youth appeal. Kevin Duay, centre director at Centre:mk, said: “MINISO’s decision to bring its popular brand to Centre:mk is a reflection of the centre’s vast catchment area, high footfall and our ability to attract global retailers, and a clear endorsement in both Milton Keynes and the strength of Centre:mk as a dominant regional centre.”

MINISO’s UK playbook blends fast-fit, merchandising-led store design with frequent product drops and licensed collaborations that fuel repeat visits. Recent openings suggest the retailer is balancing enclosed malls—where event-led activations can drive dwell—with town-centre locations that tap commuter and weekend footfall. The brand is also enhancing its digital offer, with plans to introduce click-and-collect to bridge online discovery and in-store purchase.

For landlords and local authorities, the 50th-store announcement signals continued demand from value-led, impulse-friendly retailers that trade effectively across seasons and respond quickly to social media trends. For consumers, Centre:mk’s upcoming opening offers an accessible dose of “kawaii” culture and small-ticket gifting—timed neatly for peak shopping periods.

Fit-out is expected to emphasise simple wayfinding, high-density front-of-house display and efficient back-of-house logistics to support rapid replenishment. With the milestone now set for Milton Keynes, MINISO’s UK footprint looks set to keep growing through 2026, combining shopping-centre anchors with targeted high-street infill and an increasingly omnichannel proposition.

