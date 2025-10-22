Perega delivers complex structural engineering for flagship Next store at Lakeside Shopping Centre

Leading structural and civil engineering consultancy provides innovative solutions for one of Next’s largest retail destinations.

Perega has successfully completed comprehensive structural engineering works for the new flagship Next store at Lakeside Shopping Centre in south Essex.

The store, which is now open to the public, showcases the consultancy’s ability to deliver innovative and complex solutions for large-scale retail developments.

The new Next store is one of the largest in the company’s portfolio and required bespoke engineering to bring its unique architectural vision to life. Perega’s work included designing and installing custom balustrade and structural glazing systems, a substantial customer staircase with a handrail, and carefully engineered shopfronts.

Presenting unique engineering challenges, the project included complex load-bearing requirements and the need for seamless integration with the existing building. To meet these demands, Perega worked to a tight deadline to ensure the frameworks were done ahead of the summer launch date. This included developing bespoke detailing solutions, particularly for integrating the balustrade base with existing steelwork, demonstrating the team’s ability to deliver innovative technical solutions on a tight schedule.

Jake Parsell, Structural Engineer and Project Lead at Perega, said: “This was a particularly exciting project that challenged our team to develop innovative solutions for integrating new structural elements with existing building systems. The scale and complexity of the works, combined with the tight timeline, required close collaboration and creative problem-solving. We’re delighted to have contributed to what has become a truly impressive flagship retail destination.”

The new store features a modern design with open skylight windows, expansive atriums, and six customer entrances.

The successful delivery of the Next Lakeside project reinforces Perega’s growing reputation in the retail sector, building on its established expertise across healthcare, education, and commercial developments. The project timeline, spanning ten months, demonstrates the team’s efficiency in managing fast-track retail developments.

For more information, please visit perega.co.uk.

