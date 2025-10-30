Bellrock appoints Mark Evans as Director of Sales, Engineering Services

Respected, strategic FM leader will head up Bellrock’s engineering and technical service lines as it continues to disrupt the sector

Facilities management industry disruptor Bellrock has appointed Mark Evans as Director of Sales, Engineering Services, where he will lead the growth strategy for Bellrock’s critical engineering and technical service lines. His focus will be on strengthening client partnerships, expanding market presence, and embedding a culture that unites commercial excellence with people-centred leadership.



With over 20 years’ experience in the facilities management and built-environment sector, including almost 10 years with Integral and five years at JLL, Evans brings a proven record of leadership, strategic growth, and client partnership development to the role. Known for combining commercial insight with a people-first approach, he has built and led teams that consistently deliver value, performance, and trust.



He said: “This is a great time to be joining the Bellrock team. Their disruptive approach is redefining the industry. Engineering Services sits at the heart of the business, and we have a real opportunity to accelerate growth by blending our technical capability with the power of data, technology, and AI. My focus will be on creating value through insight, strengthening relationships with clients, empowering our people, and delivering solutions that are efficient, intelligent, and truly connected.



“Bellrock’s positioning as the trusted challenger in property; driven by insights, powered by technology, and delivered by talented people completely resonates with me. It reflects the way I believe this industry should evolve: smarter, more collaborative, and more purpose-driven.”



Colette Fellows, Managing Director of Bellrock Critical Engineering, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Mark to Bellrock. He brings both deep sector experience and a forward-thinking mindset that aligns perfectly with our strategic vision. His ability to connect commercial growth with innovation and people development makes him a powerful addition to our senior leadership team. As we continue to embed data, technology and AI across our engineering services, Mark’s appointment will help us drive even greater value for our clients.”



Evans’ appointment signals another step in Bellrock’s commitment to redefining the property and engineering services landscape, combining trusted expertise with digital intelligence to deliver performance, efficiency, and impact for clients across the UK.

