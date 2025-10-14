Footasylum laces up fourth Glasgow store with Silverburn comeback

Footasylum is returning to Silverburn, agreeing a deal with owner Henderson Park for a two-storey, 9,585 sq ft unit that will become the retailer’s fourth store in Glasgow. The move adds further momentum to the centre’s fashion-led refresh, following recent lettings to Bershka, Hollister, Pull&Bear and Stradivarius.

Managed by Eurofund Group, Silverburn has seen more than 60 leasing deals concluded under its three-year joint venture ownership with Henderson Park, targeting an elevated brand mix and stronger youth and family appeal. Culverwell and Time Retail Partners acted for the landlord on the Footasylum transaction.

For the retail property market, the signing underscores the continued pull of best-in-class regional centres for athleisure and trainer specialists, particularly where owners are investing in tenant mix, placemaking and experience. Silverburn’s large-format, multi-level unit allows Footasylum to showcase key brand partners and expand digital services such as click-and-collect and ship-from-store, supporting omnichannel growth across its c.60-strong estate.

Alberto Esguevillas, CEO of UK retail at Eurofund Group, said: “Footasylum is a stand-out success story in the UK retail market, and we are pleased to see it return to Silverburn, where it is sure to be a welcome and popular new arrival.”

Fit-out is expected to emphasise fast visual merchandising, strong back-of-house logistics and flexible display zones suited to seasonal launches and limited drops, aligning with the centre’s strategy to drive repeat visits and dwell time. The deal further consolidates Silverburn’s position as a regional fashion destination and signals ongoing demand from activewear and lifestyle brands for high-footfall, experience-focused locations.

